Joseph Dhafana is a Zimbabwean national who has just been recognised as one of SA’s top sommeliers

Making the decision to leave Zim for SA, Joseph knew that he had to work hard to make something of himself

Joseph’s inspiring story warmed many hearts and had people congratulating and praising him on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Joseph Dhafana is a Zimbabwean national who came to South Africa with the hope of a brighter future. With a lot of hard work and sacrifice, he got just that.

Joseph Dhafana fled Zim to Mzansi and has made a name for himself in the wine industry. Image: Instagram / @wine_poet

Source: Instagram

While many foreign nationals struggle when coming to SA, there are a lucky few who find what they were in search of. Just like Joseph.

News 24 reported that Mr Dhafana was recently named one of SA’s top sommeliers. He now proudly has his wine, Tongai Wines, on shelves in selected Pick ‘n Pay stores.

Joseph took refuge in SA back in 2009, reported Business Insuder. Taking on any job that he could get, the humble man washed dishes, tended to gardens, and so much more before he found his calling in the wine industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi applaud Joseph’s hard work and relentlessness

Seeing someone find hope and happiness in our country warmed many people’s hearts. People showered the man with messages of congratulations on social media.

Take a look:

Nhlakanipho Chiliza said:

“Congratulations Joseph on your success. You have worked very hard to achieve such a milestone as a legal migrant who never came to South Africa to commit crimes. We applaud people like you…”

Calvin Bongane Moloi said:

‘Well done to him. He made his nation proud. A good story from Zimbabwe for once. We are proud of him.”

Lindy Mans Van Heerden said:

“Good for him! Hopefully there will be South Africans who'd be inspired by him and take this as a prime example that hard work (instead of grants and hand-outs) pays off.”

Thobile Nxumalo said:

“ Congratulations Joseph. You are an example of just how life's lemons and hardships shouldn't define our ending. God bless your hustle-ship”

Mgcini Nyathi said:

“Well doneInspiring story. South Africa is a land of opportunities.”

Mzansi celebrates woman who went form cleaning homes to saving lives: Pamela Mahlangu, domestic to doctor

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi woman named Pamela Mahlangu warmed hearts and wowed with her amazing story. Going from being a domestic worker to becoming a medical doctor was not an easy journey.

Everyone knows that the work of a domestic is not light, nor is that of a medical student. However, Pamela managed to do both and turned her dreams into reality.

Speaking to IOL, Pamela explained that she worked cleaning homes for 10 years in order to put herself through university while helping her family put food on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News