Itumeleng Khune, Sphelele Makhunga and the two girls spent some time picking fruit, and fans loved this for them

Itu shared a picture of the sweet moment on his Twitter page, showing the undeniable bond he shares with his ladies

Fans filled the comment section, commending Itu on his dedication to his family, and some questioned the stability of the ladder

Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga have a beautiful little family. Just recently, the family of four picked fruit together, and the cute moment warmed hearts.

Itumeleng Khune is a family man, and his fans absolutely love it. Image: Twitter / Itumeleng Khune

Source: Twitter

Seeing men, especially of colour, dedicating time to their families is heart-warming to many. Itu is setting a good example for all the Mzansi men who respect him so highly.

Taking to Twitter, Itu shared a picture of him and Sphe on ladders, picking fruit from a tree. Their two little daughters stood at the bottom to catch what mom and dad had harvested.

“The KHUNE’S Harvesting @Laaylaymak7 Wifey ❤️”

The people of Mzansi marvel over the sweet family moment

While most people thought the picture was precious, many fans were a tad concerned about Itu’s safety, lol. Seeing Itu spend so much time with his family has made many more people respect him.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Lindasundowns said:

“Eish bro honestly am happy for you to see you with your family and you look content among them. Bro you're no longer that ngena phuma thing. Mfana ngiyabona kakhulu keep it up. ❤️”

@Mahlomo45537674 said:

“Beautiful family skipper never ever lose focus bro never tshwara net daah.”

@SamKubheka1 said:

“Nitshaleni? eish but I see unsafe conditions all over that step ladder. Safety Officers please elaborate.”

@khayaworker said:

“Be carefully captain in those trees, bees can make you run for your life forgetting you are leaving family behind.”

@VSejato said:

“I love thatyou know it is very good for man to be happy with family....”

Loved up Itu Khune admires his supportive and stunning wifey with fire picture, fans swoon over boss couple

In related news, Briefly News reported that Sphelele Makhunga is the gorgeous, independent, supportive and loving wife of Itumeleng Issac Khune. Itu does not miss a moment to gush over his wifey, and Mzansi love it.

Having a strong woman by his side like Sphe leaves Itu a proud and grateful man. She is always there to support him in everything that he does.

Taking to Twitter, Itu shared a gorgeous snap of his wife while letting the world know that he hit the jackpot when he married her. Their love is infectious!

Source: Briefly News