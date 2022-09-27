A young entrepreneur took to social media to share his most recent success in his laundromat enterprise

Chase Sithole briefly revealed how he embarked on his business and is now doing the laundry for South Africa’s rugby national team

He also shared photos of himself with the Spingboks' kits and Mzansi peeps congratulated him on his win

A young and driven businessman has inspired many of his peers after sharing the growth of his very promising laundry business.

Chase Sithole (@ChaseSithole_) took to Twitter to share how he left home two years ago on business on a laundry washing business venture and was now doing the laundry for South Africa’s rugby national team, the Springboks.

Chase also explained that he also does laundry for every international team that comes into Durban.

“…honestly, God Did. I got to do laundry for Boks and Argentina this past week ✌ I’m so grateful.,” he said in the tweet.

Congratulations poured in for the young man who is doing amazing things in his unique business niche.

@Hlengiwe_Ntaza replied:

“God is good all the time. Congratulations .”

@Neonel8 said:

“May God bless you with more clients... This is beautiful and inspiring. .”

@paulphakathi commented:

“Congratulations mbhube, ngithembe no'Dlamini uyathokoza ngoba neholo lizonyuka.”

@TendaiMoy reacted:

“We thank you, good sir.”

@Khanya2ZN responded:

“This is amazing, congratulations❤️.”

@MfanaKaBusi wrote:

“Umsebenzi uyazi bonakalela .”

@MicTshepi responded:

“Love this for you!”

@edwardtraveller shared:

“This is actually smart .”

