One spicy coupled flashed their love and wealth on social media as they celebrated another anniversary

Twitter user @wavyemma showed off the many gifts that her man bought her along with the romantic date they went on

While many had to try to hold their jealousy back, a lot of people were genuinely happy for the couple as their love seems legit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It must be nice to be showered with gifts, neh?! On their anniversary, one woman got all the designer gear and new tech from her man and became the envy of many.

Twitter user @wavyemma showed off the many gifts that her man bought her along with their romantic date. Image: Twitter / @wavyemma

Source: Twitter

There are some people who have landed themselves ballers who spare no expense when it comes to making them smile. This woman is one of those lucky people.

Twitter user @wavyemma shared pictures from the lush anniversary celebration her man organized. Not only did they have a romantic dinner, but the good sis also got a heap of gifts that probably cost more than most earn in a year.

“Happy anniversary to my one and only. thank you for making me feel so safe, so beautiful, and so loved. to us ”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media peeps try hide their jealously with sweet comments

While it was evident that many people were hella jealous of this couple's love and bank account, many shared sincere happiness for them in the comments.

Take a look at the mixed feels:

@Karaash10 said:

“This is what black women deserve. Love and appreciation not a deadbeat drug dealer. #Divest #BlackWomenDivesting”

@tamarushakurrr said:

“What does your man do for a living? and is he hiring?”

@_child__of_god_ said:

“Every time I see this man he gets thicker and I 100% believe that is a sign of male happiness.”

@_lakesyde said:

“One thing this couple will do every year is tension us on their birthdays, Valentine and Christmas. The consistency >>>>>>> ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@majadi_patrick said:

Man spoils bae with luxuries for 1 monthiversary, private flight and all: Mzansi has savage reaction

In related news, Briefly News reported that when you think of a private flight date for an anniversary, you think a year at least, right? While one man thought one month was reason enough to break out the big guns and SA was having none of it.

The honeymoon phase of dating is pure bliss. Everything is perfect and you are so in love that it feels like a fairy tale, but a private plane and boujee gifts are just next level.

Twitter user @sammy_saucee took to social media to share a few snaps of what he did for his girl in celebration of their one month. Our guy got a small private plane and took his woman for a flip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News