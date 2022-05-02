One proud Mzansi man got hella boujee when celebrating his and his beautiful woman’s one monthiversary

Twitter user @sammy_saucee rented a whole plane and took his lady out for a young flight as their date

The people of Mzansi could not get past the fact that this man went to these lengths to celebrate just one month

When you think of a private flight date for an anniversary, you think a year at least, right? While one man thought one month was reason enough to break out the big guns and SA was having none of it.

Twitter user @sammy_saucee took his one month of dating a little too seriously. Image: Twitter / @sammy_saucee

The honeymoon phase of dating is pure bliss. Everything is perfect and you are so in love that it feels like a fairy tale, but a private plane and boujee gifts are just next level.

Twitter user @sammy_saucee took to social media to share a few snaps of what he did for his girl in celebration of their one month. Our guy got a small private plane and took his woman for a flip.

“For our one month anniversary, I took my baby for a flight. ❤️”

The people of Mzansi call BS on this monthiversary nonsense

The general consensus, by looking at the raging comment section, is that there is no need to celebrate having been together for one month. The people of Mzansi let the poor guy have it in the comment section, shame.

Take a look at some of the salty comments:

@Cashflow_yonela said:

“This relationship is not going to last.... You are a good guy....”

@TheMansAdvocate said:

“At this point another can be a anniversary guys umjolo uyanyisa so every little chance you get na anniversary even if it's a week.”

@dee_ogodo said:

@lele_efkay said:

