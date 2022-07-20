A street vendor from Giyani was blessed by a "customer" who arrived not to buy, but to give him a vast amount of money

The seller couldn't believe it as well-known philanthropist BI Phakathi kept on giving him more; he even had a bag of groceries for him in the boot of his car

Bi's video is drawing a lot of attention as people couldn't keep their mouths closed about his generosity

A man vending in the streets was surprised by BI Phakathi, who pulled over to give him money and food. The seller was overjoyed and humbled. Image: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

A lucky man selling at the traffic lights was blessed by BI Phakathi, who pulled over to ask the prices of the goods. The seller was given more money than he asked for, much to his surprise. The street vendor was willing to give more of his stock to this good soul, but BI stopped him, only to be given more money. The seller kept on saying:

"Man, God bless you forever, you have boosted me, man."

On that day, the guy received more than R1 000 as well as packet of groceries from the the boot of his car. It was at this moment that the street vendor opened up about his needs. He is heard in the video saying:

"Thank you, man, you've helped me so much. I was really stranded, you have helped me out. If you also have old pants and shoes, please feel free to give me, I am always stationed at this very street, and thank you very much."

BI Phakathi later went back to look for the street vendor and luckily found him after missing him the previous week. The seller had gone home to Giyani in Limpopo after receiving money from BI.

That day, the street vendor was given more than R2 000 and a pair of sneakers he had requested. The Samaritan @BIPhakathi shared the video just after his encounter with the humble seller.

The video went viral as netizens couldn't hold back the love they have for BI Phakathi. His comment section got swamped with messages thanking him for his deeds of kindness.

Dudu Mbatha-Manyane commented:

"BI, may the Lord God Almighty bless you abundantly for being His feet and hands. You are such a blessing always. You wear Christ so well. May the Lord enlarge your territory and pour you out a blessing you will not have room enough to contain."

Xrispn Goliath said:

"What if you can be the president of South Africa? I think the country can change. This is the true definition of humanity."

Madeleine Van Vuuren added:

"You inspire so many people with your kindness and helping hand. God bless you. You are truly inspiration to all mankind. Makes me cry every time when you can see the appreciation of those you help. You are amazing."

Maduabuchi Joshua Uchendu Jr. commented:

"You are a wonderful man! Keep up the good work."

