BI Phakathi met an honest and humble homeless man who was saving to get back to his family in Durban

Meeting the man, BI Phakathi was touched by his character and helped him get what he needed to get back home

The people of Mzansi thanked BI Phakathi for showing the man kindness and were touched by how grateful the man was

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man made his way to Johannesburg to work just before lockdown hit and ended up getting stuck with no food, place to stay or money. BI Phakathi met the man, heard his story and did what he could to help him.

BI Phakathi helped a homeless man with money to get back home and his reaction warmed hearts. Image: Facebook / BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

The man explained that he was only able to work for two weeks as lockdown hit, and he ended up losing his job. Since then, he has been unable to find work which has resulted in him sleeping on the streets and unable to get back home to his family in Durban.

BI Phakathi took to his Facebook page with a clip of his meeting with the kindhearted homeless man. The video shows BI Phakathi helping the man who was in total shock as a result of selfless generosity.

At one point, the man even told BI Phakathi to take some of his money back if he needed to as he had blessed him abundantly and was overwhelmed by his kindness. A real heartwarming moment.

BI Phakathi gave the man enough money to get cleaned up and start his journey back home to Durban. He also made sure that he was fed and filled with motivation, hope and love. What a man BI Phakathi is, wow!

“Was touched by this honest brother, he was saving money to get a ticket home to Durban.”

The people of Mzansi thank BI Phakathi for his selfless acts of kindness

After wiping the tears from their faces, people took to the comment section to thank BI Phakathi for helping this man. They were also touched by the homeless man's humbleness.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Ali Masiga Saleh said:

“The more he gives thanks to the good Samaritan, the more he received more money. It was total shock to him. He's polite guy and thankful all the time and very much satisfied with what he's has already given. Be blessed bro#Bi Phakathi.”

Lotsuu Assumi said:

“Bro. BI Phakathi, you're always my hero & the joy giver of the world. People like you, are the reason why the world is still moving ahead. GOD BLESS YOU, BI Brother....!!!”

John Patrick Tinkamanyire said:

“Keep blessing and transforming lives. This was a great guy just on hard times. You gave him a hand up. He extremely grateful for all you did. God will open doors for him again.”

Tania-lee Mc Quire said:

“I remember this video. I wish I knew if he went back home to Durban cause the first time I watched this video, I cried, such a humble guy, thank you for sharing this with us❤️❤️❤️”

BI Phakathi seeks to help heartbroken man and their roles are reversed in an amazing video, “I’m not a hobo”

In related news, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist, was doing what he usually does when he saw who he thought was a homeless man called Andre.

He wanted to help Andre, but BI had his own script flipped on him when the man asked if he had eaten that day. Andre gave BI some money to buy himself some chips and rolls, something that BI usually does for strangers.

Andre told BI that he was actually quite wealthy and owns 14 houses and that although he looks like a homeless man, he's rich.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News