Sibahle Zwane has amazed South Africans with his remarkable ability to solve maths sums from the top of his head

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof Rosina Mamokgethi Phakeng asked netizens to help her get hold of the talented teen

Phakeng shared that she hopes to get him into the @UCTOnlineHighSchool and cyber citizens heeded the call

South African maths genius, Sibahle Zwane has once again taken social media by storm after a few of his videos were re-shared and circulated online.

Amazed by his ability to solve complicated sums and equations from the top of his head was the vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Rosina Mamokgethi Phakeng who rallied support for the talented teen to get a better education.

Crunching big numbers is a piece of cake for maths whizz, Sibahle Zwane who amazed UCT vice-chancellor Prof . Image: @FabAcademic/Twitter, @AfricaFactsZone/Twitter

The 14-year-old’s video shared by @AfricaFactsZone on Twitter is what got Prof Phakeng’s attention. The footage shows Sibahle being asked several maths sums to which he answers with ease leaving the unidentified man dumbfounded by his ability.

Phakeng asked Mansi netizens to her get the details of the boy with the hope to get him into the @UCTOnlineHighSchool.

“His talent cannot be passed by! I want to pay for his studies to make it possible for him to access good education to enable him to use his talent to change the world!” she wrote in a tweet.

Netizens wasted no time to assist the vice-chancellor and she later confirmed that she received Sibahle’s contact details who hails from Lenasia on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

Check out the impressive boy doing his thing:

@_WiseySA reacted:

“This kid is a genius, his mind can calculate in less than a minute without a calculator, that’s massive only a few people can do that.”

@amatuli said:

“He is brilliant. It’s a gift. He needs all the support he can get. We were taught math without calculators and had to multiply, divide, subtract, etc in our heads, so the brain was working hard. I enjoyed it. But what this young man is able to do big respect ✊.”

