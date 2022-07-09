Malcolm and Thembi are TikTok phenomenons who have shot to fame with their hilarious videos and beautiful friendship

A foolish social media thought he could throw shade on Malcolm and challenged him to build Thembi a mansion

Malcolm schooled the user and let him know that not only did he build Thembi a house, but he also bought her a car with a petrol card

Malcolm and Thembi are TikTok legends, the pair have created heartwarming and hilarious content over the past couple of years.

They took to social media to share a snap joking at how they share everything with a picture of each of them holding a case of beer.

Social media users were left in awe after Malcolm left a hater speechless with a savage burn. Photo credit: @WentzelMalcolm

A foolish Twitter user who goes by the handle @tshisi_mawela told Malcolm to buy Thembi a mansion just like his own.

Malcolm clapped back with the following putting him firmly in his place:

@WentzelMalcolm:

"I did build her a house with a double garage and bought her a car with a petro card... what did you do for your mother????? "

@Tshisi_Mawela replied to the burn by admitting that silence is sometimes the best answer.

@Tshisi_Mawela:

"Silence is the best answer sometimes."

The original tweet was hidden by its creator prompting Malcolm to poke a bit more fun at him.

@WentzelMalcolm:

"And then the original tweet is hidden by the originator."

Social media users reacted to the post and the clap back in the comments section with some people suggesting he apply cold water to the affected area

@veneration1:

"Sorry bro maybe you were not awe of what Malcolm had done for Ausi Thembi before and their relationship."

@Nxuba__Rhudulu:

"The way you are so violent, #BlackTwitter should consider finding you a place in their NEC.."

@molebatsibertha:

"I have been checking his come back for de past 2 hours..

He is GONE ‍♀️

He didn't make it."

