BI Phakathi recently shared a video showing how he came across two boys begging for money for bread

The boys took him to his sickly granny, who revealed details about how she and her family landed in their destitute circumstances

Phakathi is seen buying medicine and groceries for the family and also secretly gives one of the boys money to give to the gogo when they’re alone

BI Phakathi is the gift that keeps on giving.

In a recent video he shared on Facebook, he is seen coming across two little boys begging for money for bread for their gogo on the side of the road.

BI Phakathi was compelled to help a needy family begging for money in the streets. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Phakathi is then seen going to the children’s grandmother and asking her how she is doing. The old lady responds by saying she is unwell as she has a runny tummy and can barely eat.

The philanthropist is seen interacting with the destitute family and trying to gain an understanding of how they ended up in their unfortunate situation.

Phakathi then heads to the chemist shop to purchase meds for the sickly gogo and then store with the boys to buy some much-needed groceries. They then return to the gogo and help her take the meds she needs to regain her strength.

The philanthropist then gives one of the boys money and advises him to hide it until they’re back home to give to his grandmother. Phakathi also tells the boy to make sure the other woman they stay with doesn’t see the cash.

He hands over a trolley filled with food and essentials to the grateful family, who is seen walking off before the video comes to an end.

South African social media users were touched by the kind gesture and responded with positive comments on the post:

Shingy Kylelim Nyambiya commented:

“Heavenly Father I pray that you keep the person reading this alive, safe, healthy, and financially blessed. Thank you Mr BI for your great work. Amen.”

Priscilla Lindsey said:

“The young boy will be a great man. I've seen one the way he shows love and smarts for his family.”

Nhlanhla Ngwenya wrote:

“In my living years I’ve never seen or heard such a loving, caring, and mostly a humble person like you BI despite the attitude that you were given by that lady but you still managed to keep your coolGod Bless!!!”

