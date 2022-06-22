A video of an elderly lady being approached by local philanthropist BI Phakathi was shared online recently

In the clip, Phakathi inquires why she doesn’t take a taxi home to which she explains that she doesn’t have transport money

The do-gooder blessed her with several cash notes leaving her emotional as she broke out in a song of thanks

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A gogo couldn’t believe her luck when she was blessed by Good Samaritan, BI Phakathi on her long walk home.

A video shows her walking on the side of the road as Phakathi cautions her to beware of the traffic. He approaches her and inquires where she is headed and why she doesn’t take a taxi.

BI Phakathi blessed a sickly gogo with taxi fare when he saw her walking home. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The sickly old lady tells him that she had no money for transport and the philanthropist does what he is best known for – he showers her with several cash notes which she receives with great joy and surprise.

The gogo even breaks into a song as she thanks God and Phakathi for the great blessing. He continues to hand her more money as she covers him with praise and blessings. She even throws down her walking stick to hide away her money and gets into a taxi before the video ends.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

The beautiful act of kindness inspired hope and sparked good feels among South African netizens.

Al Grant replied:

“Bless you always. May the oil on your head never run dry and your resources always are overflowing and your feet always be guided and protected .”

Zama Nkosi wrote:

“The way she is so happy and shows gratitude in the video . Shows how God is our father, a father to the homeless, a father to the fatherless, homeless, etc. He loves us all. Helping the elders is a blessing in disguise . We give all the glory and praise to God. He blessed you with a kind heart so u can bless others. .”

Onyekwere Nkechi reacted:

“See the way granny threw her walking stick on the floor t hide her money... . God bless you man of God .”

Joanne Steer commented:

“I think when you help these different people it gives them physical and emotional energy.”

Fibion Sayi said:

“Even if I run out of data bundles no harm as long as I have watched your videos Mr Phakathi... It's worth it.”

BI Phakathi makes madala’s day, gives him hundreds of Rands after buying cleaning equipment

In another story, Briefly News reported that a humble merchant had his life changed by none other than BI Phakathi. The inspirational hero came across an elderly man riding a bicycle. Attached to the bicycle was a range of cleaning equipment from mops to brooms and even a few buckets.

Phakathi soon got his hands on a mop and a broom for a reasonable R120 giving the person R200 to cover the cost. Stress overcame the man when he realised that he did not have enough change for Phakathi. Being only R10 short, Phakathi reached into his pockets to see if he had R10 on him.

It was at this point where Phakathi's well-known generosity shone through as he handed the seller a few R100 notes. Stunned at what just happened the man could only muster up the words "God bless you" as he holds over a thousand rand.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News