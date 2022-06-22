A video of a short black lady dancing with great energy has been doing the rounds on social media

In the footage, she is seen with two other female dancers as she breaks into sultry moves while wearing high heels

Not only did she win over cheers in the video, but also from entertained online users who showered her with love

A petite lady made a big impression on many netizens after video footage of her pulling some fire dance moves while sporting a pair of high heels went viral on the socials.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Emoedagreat and shows the tiny lady standing in front of two other female dancers as she begins to do her thing.

A petite dancer stole the show with her impressive moves and fancy footwork. Image: Emoedagreat/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The lady twists her ankles and body in slow motions and continues into an impressive sultry dance as her backup dances follow suit.

There is no denying that she stole the show as she moves with great attitude and skill, winning over the cheers from the captivated crowd.

Scores of netizens also flocked in on the post to compliment the vibey queen on her skill and fancy footwork.

Kayla Rodriguez remarked:

“I can't even do back flip without heels so get some!”

Ann Pza replied:

“I would have been twisting my ankles on those heels .”

Peace Timothy said:

“She gat the fire dance step there .”

Stefanie Marquez responded:

“That’s adorable.”

Diana Howell reacted:

“I couldn't even walk in her heels!!!”

Mary Popnsz commented:

“Babyyyyyyyyyyy that slow-motion spin though .”

Drew Anderson said:

“Ok, she got some nice little moves.”

Ba Justin Mponda wrote:

“I just forgot that we had those two hotties behind because I concentrated on miss little. She nailed it.”

Lady sets timelines on fire with her trigger dance challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of a tiny woman doing the popular social media Trigger Challenge had SA online users intrigued and amused.

In a video shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, the woman is seen walking into the frame and proceeding to do the funny dance challenge as a short man lying on the bed nearby looks at her with confusion.

The lady does her thing as the man grows in annoyance and pushes her aside before the video ends. Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the video, with many showing the tiny dancer a lot of love.

