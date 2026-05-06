The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has provided an update on the ongoing disputes at Bakwena Productions

Reports surfaced that the production company halted production, with cast members making unpaid salary claims

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the SABC shifted the blame towards the production company, alleging that they fulfilled all their contractual obligations

SABC addresses shifted the blame regarding 'Pimville' amid salary disputes. Image: Bakwena Productions

Source: Instagram

Drama surrounds SABC 2's new telenovela, Pimville, after the production company behind it, Bakwena Productions, was under the spotlight for alleged salary disputes.

In a statement shared with Briefly News on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, the SABC shifted the blame towards the production company, alleging that the broadcaster had fulfilled all of its contractual obligations.

SABC addresses Bakwena Productions

While some reports alleged that salaries for April were unpaid, the SABC maintained that they were up to date with all the payments. In fact, they accused the production company of breaching their contract.

"The SABC wishes to confirm that the broadcaster has duly fulfilled its contractual obligations to Bakwena Productions. The corporation is therefore up to date with payments, underscoring its commitment to the smooth running of productions. It must be noted that in this case, the production company concerned is in breach of the contract with the SABC," the statement reads.

In response to the cast member's unfortunate ordeal, the broadcaster stated that they are committed to engaging with the company to solve the situation. In addition to that, they have started implementing contingency plans for the continuation of SABC 2 content.

They also made it known that they have engaged with the Pimville cast. Starring on the show that replaced Muvhango are Gail Mabalane, Jesse Suntele, Thapelo Mokoena, Mondli Makhoba and Matli Mohapeloa, to name a few.

"The SABC became aware of concerns regarding the production company following the commissioning of Pimville and the contracting of Bakwena Productions. Following this, a set of risk mitigation measures was put in place. While these interventions were intended to safeguard the production and protect the SABC, recent developments indicate that further action is required. We remain committed to ensuring that all productions adhere to the highest standards of governance, accountability, and fair treatment of all industry professionals," the statement ends.

The news has already gained traction on social media, with media personality Sizwe Dhlomo reacting to a post by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Other social media users sympathised with the actors who are caught in the middle of the drama. With Penny Lebyane sharing her frustration, and other actors voicing their disappointments as well.

Kagiso Medupe's SAFTAs speech angers actors

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kagiso Modupe was called out for allegedly lying after he angered many people during his acceptance speech at the SAFTAs.

The Losing Lerato star was accused of failing to pay actors their salaries, yet he boasted about paying them royalties. Some cast members of Pound 4 Pound complained about not receiving their salaries, and they called him out.

Source: Briefly News