The South African favourite show My Brother's Keeper was halted due to unpaid salaries

According to multiple sources about 50 background actors claimed to have not been paid for December 2024 and January 2025

One of the actors frustratedly shared that they refused to start working until they got paid their salaries

Many South African local shows are faced with a lot of financial troubles as they continuously fail to pay their cast and crew members their salaries.

Mzansi's favourite telenovela My Brother's Keeper is one of those shows that were abruptly stopped due to non-payment of salaries.

Actors demand their unpaid salaries

Whispers have been passed around about My Brother's Keeper allegedly failing to pay almost 50 background actors their salaries for December 2024 and January 2025.

According to Fakazanews, one of the frustrated actors came forward mentioning they refused to work until they had gotten paid what was owed to them by the show's production.

The actor said:

"We refused to work until we were paid. The production ignored our demands and continued without us."

Responding to claims made by the actors, the show's casting coordinator Kelly Nyathi assured the publication that there were no disruptions on set and that the cast was on set shooting. Nyathi also mentioned that they didn't make use of any background actors this past week.

Nyathi said:

"We did not use any background actors on Monday, but I can assure you that filming continued without any issues or disruptions. Everything went back to normal afterwards."

In November 2024, rumours swirled on the social media streets that the telenovela was getting cancelled and would not be renewed for a third season despite it being loved by many viewers.

Gqeberha: The Empire canned after 2 seasons

In a previous report from Briefly News, The South African most loved IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire has allegedly been canned after two seasons.

The entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela on X, announced the news about the show being cancelled on his social media pages, leaving many netizens with mixed reactions.

