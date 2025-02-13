Many viewers of the most-watched telenovela My Brother's Keeper were heartbroken after learning that the show is coming to an end

As the cast members had their last filming on Friday, 7 February 2025, actress Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala talked about the show coming to an end

Lushaba-Madlala also shared how heartbroken they were that the show, which became fan-favourite, is closing the curtain

Despite making headlines about unpaid salaries to 50 of the background actors, My Brother's Keeper has sadly come to an end as they wrapped up their last filming on Friday, 7 February 2025.

According to Daily Sun, the telenovela actress Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala spoke to the publication about how heartbroken and sad they were that the telenovela that had become Mzansi's favourite show had come to an end as it got cancelled.

Speaking about the last days of the cast members on set, Lushaba-Madlala said:

"We are heartbroken and it's sad more especially that we have been doing our very best and giving it our all which is very rare to see cast and crew member pouring their hearts out for a story, that is what I had experienced on this show.

"We are also very grateful as we found a family through this show and that for me was the biggest blessing because I am walking away with brothers and sisters that I will keep being in contact with."

Lushaba-Madlala also shed some light and moments about her role on the show as MaMchunu.

She said:

"Oh my word, it's an interesting space to navigate, especially because I have been doing this for a long time, and with just one role, there's a lot of traction. It's humbling when I come across mothers and people whose stories haven't been told on TV."

Gqeberha: The Empire canned after 2 seasons

In a previous report from Briefly News, The South African most loved IsiXhosa telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire has allegedly been canned after two seasons.

The entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela on X, announced the news about the show being cancelled on his social media pages, leaving many netizens with mixed reactions.

