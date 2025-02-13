The award-winning singer and rapper Sjava has something exciting planned for his fans and followers

The former Queendom actor excitedly announced on social media that he would be hosting a show on Valentine's Day

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sjava hosting a Valentine's Day show.

Sjava will be hosting a show on Valentines' Day.

Source: Getty Images

The KwaZulu-Natal musician Sjava once again made headlines on social media, leaving many couples excited about what he has planned for all of them.

Sjava to perform for couples on Valentine's Day.

Earlier on, the former Quendom actor Sjava excitedly announced that since Lover's Day was around the corner, he would be hosting a show on Valentine's Day, which is on Friday, 14 February 2025, where he will perform for the couples in Mpumalanga.

The star shared a poster of where he will be performing on his Twitter (X) page.

Fans excited to see Sjava perform

Shortly after the singer, who recently bagged 2 million followers on Spotify, posted about hosting a show on Valentine's, many netizens were excited, and others wished he would come to their locations and perform for them. Here's what they had to say:

@sihlexaba656 said:

"Please come to Bloem Bhuti I'm really eager to watch you perform."

@thuthukanimty responded:

"Please make sure you perform Sleepover."

@SpecsMetaX replied:

"This is going to be a good night for lovers."

Sjava will perform on Valentines' Day.

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Sjava

You might have seen his face on the screens and not recognised him. Sjava's real name is Jabulani Hadebe. The artist bears one of the Hadebe clan names. Most people refer to him as Sjava Ka Mnisi. He is one of the most famous artists in South Africa. He is also an actor.

He has been featured in some of the most popular TV shows like Generations, Soul City, 7 De Laan, and Zone 14. Apart from acting, he has also released hits that performed perfectly well and won him big awards.

Sjava melts hearts as he sings for his mother on tour

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava recently put his mother in the spotlight during his Durban tour. A sweet video of the performance left his fans swooning. Sjava started his Isibuko Tour in Durban, giving his supporters a show.

He performed a melody of his golden oldies and new bangers from his latest album, Isibuko. Serenading his mother, Sjava sang a sweet song for her titled Grounding, and she vibed to it. Singing along, the star's mother seemingly enjoyed the performance.

