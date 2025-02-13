Sjava is making Valentine's Day special by offering to serenade fans' partners via video call, asking followers to share their significant others' contact details and song requests

Fans were thrilled by the gesture, with some suspecting he was hacked, while others eagerly submitted numbers and messages

Many supporters praised Sjava's romantic initiative, with requests pouring in for their loved ones to receive a personal performance

Sjava has decided to make Valentine's Day special for a few of his followers. The talented musician shared a post that got many buzzing with excitement.

Sjava wants to serenade lucky fans on V-Day. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava offers to sing for some fans

Just when you thought this year's Valentine's Day couldn't get any special, Sjava is offering to make the day for a few lucky fans. Although he does not flaunt his relationship on social media, Sjava seems to be a romantic at heart. The uMama hitmaker even offered relationship advice to his fans on social media.

We all know Sjava loves engaging with his fans. The star who made headlines when he struck a deal with a fan in September last year has announced a Valentine's Day special for fans. Taking to his page, the award-winning vocalist asked fans to share contact details of their significant others on the timeline so he could serenade them. Part of the post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Send me your girlfriend's number, leave a message you want me to pass to her and the name of the song, and I will video call and sing to her."

Sjava's announcement excites fans

The singer's fans could not believe his offer. Some even suspected he had been hacked when the post went viral. However, some heeded the call and sent their girlfriend's numbers.

@NyanakaDaki said:

"I see what you are trying to do, chief. I like it."

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Are you sure you’re not hacked?"

@sne_mbambo wrote:

"Please call her Sinothando 068 410 5429 please call her she’s your biggest fan 😩❤️it would make her whole year. Please sing her Eweni or Ntombi yami ngayukucela."

@MLutseke added:

"My friend would faint getting a call from you ,bro..she’s a huge Stan of your art. Unfortunately, I’m not able to DM you and can’t share her tens on comments, I don’t think she would appreciate that."

@Phumi__Mnguni said:

"Not my girlfriend but my friend she's a huge fan of yours, please let her know that she is loved by many and she will get the employment she's longing for. Umhlalise ethembeni ukuthi Izinto zizo hlangana nothando uzoluthola ❤️ her Name is Happy +27 73 368 9623."

Sjava has offered to sing for some lucky fans via video call. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Emtee shows Sjava some love

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee penned a sweet message for his friend and big brother Sjava. The Logan hitmaker expressed his love for his colleague in a now-viral post.

Emtee is not afraid to give praise where it is due. The rapper recently moved fans to tears when he expressed his love for fellow artist Sjava. Taking to his X page, Emtee thanked Sjava for his sacrifices.

Source: Briefly News