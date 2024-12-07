Emtee penned a heartfelt tribute to Sjava, expressing gratitude for his sacrifices and unwavering support in a viral X post

The rapper vowed to defend Sjava against any criticism and thanked him for never giving up on him

Fans praised their strong friendship, with many celebrating the mutual respect and love between the two artists

Award-winning SA rapper Emtee recently penned a sweet message for his friend and big brother Sjava. The Logan hitmaker expressed his love for his colleague in a now-viral post.

Emtee pays sweet tribute to Sjava

Emtee is not afraid to give praise where it is due. The rapper recently moved fans to tears when he expressed his love for fellow artist Sjava. Taking to his X page, Emtee thanked Sjava for his sacrifices. He also vowed to always be in his corner and fight those who go against Sjava. The post read:

"I’m your lil brother but you let me lead the way. Thank you for all your sacrifices and I know you good heart.

"Anybody talk smack about you, I’m getting arrested, they going to hospital. I don’t play bout your name. Thank you for never judging me, never givin up on me. I’m proud."

Fans react to Emtee's sweet message to Sjava

Social media users loved seeing Emtee appreciate Sjava. Many noted that they enjoy seeing the top stars get along perfectly despite being in different genres.

@Thabangwrldwide said:

"Atm album is all we asking for❤️"

@MajahAtm commented:

"Dat's A Real One!"

@Mbaliyethu33211 added:

"God bless this friendship I love it so much ♥️♥️♥️♥️🤴🤴💯💯"

@flavio_Bensuave said:

"We're also proud of you mi dawg."

@Pinky54054798 added:

"That's true love."

Emtee buys brand new Porsche following car accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Emtee crashed his Volkswagen Caravelle T5 bus this week but he copped an even better ride.

Manando hitmaker Emtee is now the owner of a brand-new white Porsche. He shared a clip of the car on X (Twitter). He captioned his post, “Wrecked the bus, str8 into the stang.” What some fans find strange, though, is that he quickly deleted the post.

