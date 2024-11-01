Pearl Thusi Channels Rapper Emtee for Halloween: “I Decided to Dress Up as a GOAT”
- Pearl Thusi celebrated Halloween by dressing up as South African rapper Emtee, impressing fans with an authentic look
- Thusi shared photos on Instagram, showcasing Emtee’s signature tattoos and style, calling him a GOAT
- Social media users praised her transformation, with comments applauding her creativity and attention to detail
South African celebrities are in their creative bags this Halloween season, and the best part is many are paying homage to fellow SA stars, from Somiz Mhlongo dressing up as Shebeshxt to Pearl Thusi channelling Emtee.
Pearl Thusi nails Emtee for Halloween
Pearl Thusi and her team brought their A-game this Halloween season. The star dressed up as one of the biggest rappers in South Africa.
The Queen Sono actress shared stunning pictures of her look to her Instagram page. If the pictures are anything to go by, the star and her team pulled it off. From Emtee's signature look to the tattoos. She wrote:
"I decided to dress up as a 🐐 for Halloween. Big Hustle!!! 🤞🏽🐐🙏🏽 He’s the best. I don’t see the rest. He’s a 10 outta 10!!!"
Fans can't get enough of Pearl Thusi's look
Social media users loved the star's look. Many agreed that she nailed her look as Emtee.
@jesse_suntele_ commented:
"Yo! Hear me out… frame 7… tell me it’s not giving J Molly! 😂🙌🏽 you have options yazi!"
@sk_original_rsa said:
"It is the avocado and my cracked glass art in the back for me😪💐🔥"
@ayandathabethe_ added:
"This is super cool Pearl 🔥"
@hazel__nut_nut commented:
"She is Zulu and Yellow, grew up in the ghetto….Pearl Thusi🎶🔥…ate…"
@iccyrej said:
"😂😂😂😂 Y’all play too much. @pearlthusi You definitely ate this look 😍"
Uncle Waffles dresses as Beyoncè Knowles for Halloween
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles was in her creative bag this Halloween, and the star came up with one of the best outfits.
The South African star has been making waves and even getting shout-outs from international stars like Drake. For her Halloween costume, the Tanzania hitmaker went for a cool look.
