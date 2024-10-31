Somizi Mhlongo stole the show this Halloween by dressing up as popular musician Shebeshxt, impressing fans with his spot-on look

Somizi shared his costume on Instagram, expressing excitement about his first Halloween look and thanking his team for capturing the outfit

Social media was buzzing with praise, with fans and celebrities, including Shebeshxt, applauding Somizi for nailing the costume

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Somizi Mhlongo ate and left no crumbs with his Halloween costume this year. The star had Mzansi doing a double-take when he dressed up as the one and only Shebeshxt.

Somizi Mhlongo dressed up as Shebeshxt for Halloween. Image: @official.shebeshxt and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi channels Shebshxt for Halloween

It's spooky season, and celebrities are showing off their creativity. Social media has been awash with hilarious and impressive costumes from those who enjoy and observe the Halloween holiday.

South Africa's larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo joined in the Halloween fun, and it's safe to say he ate and left no crumbs. Taking to his Instagram page, the former Idols SA judge shared pictures of himself dressed as Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt.

SomG said he enjoyed creating the look and could not wait to show it to his fans and followers. He wrote:

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN DAY……. Been looking forward to this day. I was very excited to do my first Halloween look.

"Thanks to @3apples_pictures_sa for capturing this last minute. So now u can relax about the throat Tatoo. It was for this."

Fans applaud Somizi for dressing as Shebeshxt

Social media users were impressed by Somizi's nailing of the Shebeshxt look. Many celebrities, including Shebeshxt, reacted to the post.

@official.shebeshxt said:

"Somizishxta!!🔥🔥🔥👏🤣❤️"

@dumantando commented:

"Haibo UYENA!😳😂🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@musakeys added:

"Tswekaaa wena💅"

@mbaureloaded wrote:

"ATE!! 🤣"

@sheryn_pr added:

"Why did I think Shebe posted this😭🔥y’all were separated at birth fr."

@yandynolali said:

"Shitaaaa wena maarn."

Uncle Waffles channels Beyoncè Knowles with her Halloween costume

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles was in her creative bag this Halloween, and the star came up with one of the best outfits.

The South African star has been making waves and even getting shout-outs from international stars like Drake. For her Halloween costume, the Tanzania hitmaker went for a cool look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News