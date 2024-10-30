South African singer Elaine has released the visuals for her new song Love Me Slowly from her latest album Stone Cold Heart

However, fans on social media expressed disappointment with the music video, criticising it for lacking creativity and originality

Comments from users highlighted concerns about the video's concept and the need for more innovative visuals as Elaine continues her career

Talented South African singer Elaine has been working hard to give her fans and followers the music they have been asking for.

Elaine shares visuals for her new song

We can all agree that Elaine is in her creative bag. The singer drove music lovers crazy with her latest album, Stone Cold Heart. As if that wasn't enough, she has released the visuals for her song Love Me Slowly.

A snippet of the music video was shared on X by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula's caption read:

"Elaine has released visuals for her new song 'Love Me Slowly' coming off her latest album 'Stone Cold Heart'."

Fans react to Elaine's music video

Social media users were not impressed with the music video. Many noted that it lacked creativity.

@thisiskokie said:

"Not hating but are all her visuals are gonna be the same concept? I feel like it's lazy, considering the level she is now!"

@DonatellaZine wrote:

"This girl is very talented, but South Africans will only fake support her if she gets international recognition. It’s so sad."

@sibuleleganca commented:

"I hate to say it 😔 but this one fell off, the game doesn’t wait for you to get your affairs in order & it’ll show you why."

@PreciousShange added:

"Saw this low budget video on Trace yesterday.... And it made me giggled a bit 🤭"

Sho Madjozi breaks down the meaning of her song Kadigong

In more news about new music, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi recently released her first song after taking a break for a few years. The star flexed her linguistic abilities with a Chichewa song titled Kadigong.

South Africans have been vibing to Sho Madjozi's new song, but very few know the meaning of the lyrics. The John Cena Hitmaker shared a video explaining the lyrics of her latest hit.

