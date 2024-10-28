SA Woman Celebrates Graduating 12-Month Course After 9-Year Journey, Inspires Mzansi
- A South African young lady opened up about competing a 12-month course after nine years
- The video of hun's story captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the clip as they flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages
One young woman beamed with pride as she celebrated bagging her certificate after nine years of completing it.
Woman celebrates graduation after 9-year journey
TikTok user @hellosurya1 inspired many people after she shared her touching story in a TikTok video for the world to see.
@hellosurya1 revealed to her viewers that her course should have only taken her 12 months to complete but ended up being completed after nine years. The stunner said this was due to her failing repeatedly, but she never gave up as she finally received her Higher Certificate in law.
The clip grabbed many's attention, and it became a hit on the video platform. While taking to her TikTok caption, @hellosurya1 advised people saying:
"I kept failing over and over. Finally, I made it. Never give up on yourself."
In the comments section, the woman shared that she is now completing her Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.
Take a look at the video below:
SA showers the hun with congratulatory messages
People were impressed with the woman's ability to persevere in her dream, and many showered her with praise and heartwarming messages while others expressed their thoughts.
Romezaus said:
"Congratulations."
NandiMu added:
"Congratulations, darling!"
TSG Gaza boy was not impressed:
"12 months at nine years am not motivated."
TLC.Lady shared:
"I failed 3 years, I ended up giving, repeating the same subjects; I'm ashamed to go back."
Koki commented:
"It really deserves that frame, it's all your hard work. Celebrate you and be proud."
Woman celebrates earning degree
