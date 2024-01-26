One woman in Bloemfontein showed people her academic journey to success at the University of Free State

The LLB student showed people details about her journey that started after she passed matric with a diploma

Many people were inspired by how far the young woman has come in her career after finishing matric

A young woman told people that a career is not a one-track situation. The lady showed people how she made her dream come true to study law after getting a diploma pass in matric.

A UF student shared her journey to an LLB after passing matric with a diploma. Image: @onika2345

Source: TikTok

The woman who matriculated in 2018 shared the journey after years. People commented, applauding the lady.

Young lady finishes law degree

A woman, @onikah2345, told people she finished her matric in 2018 with a diploma pass. 202, she enrolled for a Higher certificate; in 2021, she could register for an LLB.

In the video, she was celebrating that 2024 was the year she was about to get a law degree.

Online users amazed by woman's academic journey

Many people commented that the woman did well to get her LLB. Online users thought she was relatable and shared their stories.

mpumelelohope8 said:

"Got a diploma in 2018. Enrolled for diploma in IT. I'm graduating in My honours in IT."

Kamohelo commented:

"Same thing happened to me...got a diploma pass , enrolled for a higher certificate in Unisa, enrolled for LLB and I'm in my final year this year."

blessed_23 wrote:

"Totally relate. Passed matric with diploma 2017. 2024, started masters in Clinical psychology."

Greatest added:

"Thank you wanted to give up just got my diploma pass."

uNomageja kaKhoza shared:

"2018 passed with a Diploma 2021 enrolled for a higher in Economic and Management Sciences at unisa now Bcom in Transport and Logistics Management."

Thulaganyo added:

"2018 passed my matric with a Diploma and completed my diploma in real estate 2023 at CPUT and about to register for an advanced diploma at UJ."

machinkol remarked

"I'm still waiting for their response yoh Nkosi yam i just hope they take me."

sisanga_B cheered

"Also at UFS doing my LLB final year this year, we made it!"

Woman rewrites matric after varsity

One lady went viral for her academic journey. The woman left many people inspired.

Young man posts poor Matric results

Briefly News previously reported that many publications celebrated the class of 2023, which achieved a pass rate of 82.9%. There have been multiple top achievers, but unfortunately, for one young man, his mark gained attention for the wrong reasons.

A TikTokker posted a video showing off his report card, which showed some embarrassingly low marks, including 16% for mathematics literacy and others below 30%.

The comments to the video saw a swarm of people expressing confusion and shock to the mark, wondering what went wrong, while others posted hilarious responses to the report. Many in the comments were also debating whether the certificate was genuine.

