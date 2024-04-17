A gentleman shared a heartbreaking story from being able to walk to being confined in a wheelchair

The guy was a skilled landscape, and he moved to Johannesburg, where he got shot and lost his legs

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the man for viewing life in a positive light

A man shared how he ended up being confined in a wheelchair. Images: @ingahssirvayiva

A man took to his TikTok account and shared his life story, from being able to walk on his two feet to being wheelchair-bound.

According to the picture post, the man was a landscaper specialising in pavement establishment and lawn and plant installation. He went to Johannesburg to search for better opportunities.

Upon his arrival in the city of gold, he did grass trimming and marketed himself for better job opportunities at the same time. However, he had no luck. The man used his savings to buy sweets and snacks, and he opened a street vending business, where he woke up at 5 am to start selling.

Unfortunately, one thing led to another, and a bullet took his legs and four of his fingers. He then had to use a wheelchair. The guy relocated to Cape Town and started growing vegetables in his backyard.

The gentleman said that even though life took a horrific turn, he never let it deter him. He said people should do what their mind tells them to and stop waiting for outside opportunities.

Man shares how he became confined in a wheelchair

Netizens were emotional over the TikTok post

The post garnered over 112k views, with many online users admiring how he chose to see life.

@Ofentse Mokgau146 commented:

"Do you sharing more on the bullet incident, like what was going and how did u get caught up in the firing line?"

@Steve Letsike asked:

"We see you brother. where in Cape Town are you based. nna I would like to meet you."

@mhanamzii1 was encouraged:

"I thought of giving up but your story has taught me a lesson God bless you."

@user1704318562729 appreciated:

"Thank you for sharing your story✨you are so inspiring. Im glad you chose to keep the faith..even after everything you went through. In the eyes of many ,it might seem like God has forsaken you."

