South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently jetted off to Los Angeles to attend a Fenty Beauty launch

The beauty brand launched the Soft Lit Luminous Longwear Foundation, and they invited influencers from different walks of life

While there, Mihlali Ndamase got to rub shoulders with other beauty influencers and the Queen herself, Rihanna

Mihlali Ndamase is the girl she thinks she is. The beauty influencer recently had the opportunity to grace the gold carpet at a Fenty Beauty launch.

Mihlali shares reel of LA trip

South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase was among the chosen ones at Fenty Beauty's foundation launch event in Los Angeles.

Rihanna's award-winning beauty brand recently launched the Soft Lit Luminous Longwear Foundation, and they had influencers from different walks of life, including our very own Mihlali and actress Linda Mtoba.

While there, Mihlali Ndamase got to rub shoulders with other beauty influencers and the Queen of Pop herself, Rihanna.

@MDNnewss shared the video:

Netizens laud Mihlali

Reacting to the posts, netizens lauded Mihlali Ndamase for building her brand to the point where she broke bread with Rihanna

@General_Sport7:

"The girl is living large, I like it for her!"

@TheRealSmomoh

"Soft life madoda."

@Sandiso__N

"I feel sorry for boyfriends, Mihlali takes everything."

@cnehshuga

"Mihlali will always be that babe."

Linda Mtoba dragged for changing location

One personality who trended after meeting Rihanna was Linda Mtoba, who was accused of switching her accent to accommodate the Barbadian star.

Trolls came gunning for her, and one peep said:

"Why is she saying ohhh ohh, as if she is surprised that she wants to take a picture? I love how SA celebrities are humbled there by the America."

Mihlali lives it up in Miami

In a previous report from Briefly News, Content creator Mihlali Ndamase was living it up in the United States, enjoying the sun in Miami Florida.

The YouTuber had been sharing pictures and videos from her holiday, creating a buzz online. Mihlali was booked at the Four Seasons hotel and has been visiting yachts, sipping cocktails and enjoying good food.

