Content creator Mihlali Ndamase is currently living it up in the United States, enjoying the sun in Miami Florida

The YouTuber has been sharing pictures and videos from her holiday, creating a buzz online

Mihlali is booked at the Four Seasons hotel and has been visiting yachts, sipping cocktails and enjoying good food

Mihlali Ndamase has been serving looks online while on her vacation in Miami, Florida.

Mihlali Ndamase is currently on vacation in Miami Florida, and her content has been creating a buzz. Image: @mihlali_n

Mihlali lives it up in Miami

Popular content creator and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase jetted off to the United States. Ndamase revealed to her 2.2 million followers that she is in Miami, Florida.

The SA YouTuber, who is booked at the Four Seasons hotel, has been sharing pictures and videos from her holiday, creating a buzz online.

Mihlali has been sharing posts with no captions, but on her first one, she showed her Louis Vuitton travel bag, and she said: "had to change locations."

Mihlali lives the soft life

On her Instagram stories, Mihlali and has been visiting yachts, sipping cocktails and enjoying good food.

@MDNnewss shared video clips from her stories with the caption:

"Mihlali is living her best life in the USA."

Mzansi shares thoughts on Mihlali's posts

Reacting to Mihlali's content, this is what many people had to say:

@Okuhle_CFM:

"Does she have to record everything she does? This is why these celebrities are easy targets when it comes to trolling. Then later on they suffer from depression then they blame it on fame."

@visse_ss:

"YouTube can take you to places, people are sleeping on business."

@XUFFLER:

"Mihlali is still premium. I don’t care what you guys say."

@mbalienhle02:

"I think mimz and Leeroy are still together but private this time because you guys are so invested in her business."

Mihlali slams dating Zim businessman

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase seemingly reacted to rumours that she was on vacation with a Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo.

The rumour was started by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, who spread speculations that her new boyfriend was Wicknell Chivayo and that he is also a married man.

This was fueled bu Mihlali being in Miami around the same time as Wicknell Chivayo, and many people jumped to conclusions.

