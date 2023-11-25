Idols SA judge Thembi Seete posted some mesmerising pictures from her vacation to Dubai

The singer and Gomora actress left her followers in awe over her gorgeous snaps

Thembi Seete took to the Sahara Desert and also enjoyed the sea breeze on a yacht with her friends

Thembi Seete is on vacation and she took a short left to Dubai. Image: @thembiseete

Former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete decided to take a breather to Dubai. The multi-talented TV personality let her fans in on her vacay, and the snaps are to die for.

Thembi enjoys some time away in Dubai

The singer and Gomora actress shared some alluring pictures from her holiday to City of Gold.

A trip to the Sahara Desert was the order of the day. Not to forget the infamous yacht trip when she and her friends decided to enjoy the sea breeze.

In one of her pictures, Thembi wrote:

"Nothing smoothens the soul like a day by the water. I don’t know when I last had so much fun. This yacht cruise in the vibrant city of #Dubai was something else. We danced, sang, and ate with beautiful people."

Thembi also mentioned how she wishes to take another trip.

"After all of this, I need another holiday, a quiet one. Because right now I’m finished. A collection of unforgettable memories."

What Thembi got up to at the Sahara Desert

She also shared a short video of what she and her gal pals got up to in Dubai.

"The feeling of the Sahara desert Dubai, imagine having Long Island Ice Tea in the middle of nowhere. That's what's up. It is what it is."

Her followers lauded Thembi's ageless beauty with koketso m: saying:

"Wow wow wow we miss you already this side enjoy your stay; you deserve it lots of love."

Thembi Seete joins Adulting

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Gomora actress Thembi Seete joined Adulting.

Other stars to join the fan-favourite Showmax's original series include former Rhythm City actress Samkelo Ndlovu, and BET Africa presenter Nomalanga Shozi.

Netizens complained on social media that the show is now bringing them old faces and not fresh talent.

