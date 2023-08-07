Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has turned 44 years old and shared some snaps from her photoshoot

In one of the pictures, Nonku is surrounded by American dollar notes that netizens say are fake

The star and businesswoman is on vacation in Dubai with friends to celebrate her milestone

Nonku Williams got called out for her apparent fake dollar notes.

Nonku Williams shares some snaps in celebration of her 44th birthday, but Mzansi is convinced that the money is fake. Image: @nonku_williams

Netizens do not care for Nonku's snap, focus on the "fake" American dollars

In a tweet shared by @MusaThePope, The Real Housewives of Durban star is inside a pink bathtub surrounded by American dollars.

Musa's tweet reads:

"Nonku Williams celebrates her 44th birthday."

Nonku Williams gets trolled for her apparent fake Dollar notes

Mzansi is convinced that the bank notes are counterfeit, so they dragged the star.

@RoseSpice said:

"It's really hard to be a celebrity. I saw her birthday photos hectic shem."

@Icarus_Greek said:

"She could have gone with an elegant theme, but she's competing with young people."

@MrDecentsana said:

"Fake dollars. Smh."

@William83916412 said:

"The money's not real."

@Ausimatlhodi said

"That's money from monopoly."

Inside Nonku William's Dubai vacation

Nonku Williams treated herself to a Dubai vacation with her friends.

On the day of her birthday, she penned a special message to herself, and she even promised herself a posch luxury vehicle one day.

"Wow…I’m speechless. I CANNOT believe I have lived this long but as much as they say “age is nothing but a number" to some extent, it’s not entirely true.Life has taught me so much rather, God’s Grace has kept me..my goodness, how I have messed up, and failed, but each time He has given me strength, tenacity and resilience to keep pushing, and I will keep pushing, I will keep praying, I will never give up, and I will continue to live for the purpose He has bought me here for till my last breath.

She then thanked her family members, friends, and children.

Nonku Williams has penned a sweet message to her 6-year-old son Phendulile on his birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams penned a sweet message to her son Phendulile.

Nonku said her son was an answered prayer as she went through IVF to conceive him.

