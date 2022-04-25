Award-winning South African rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai were spotted in Cubanña in Bloemfontein showing each other affection and holding hands

The couple was booked for a performance gig at a rooftop party that was held at the venue on Saturday, 23 April

Mzansi flooded entertainment commentator Musa Khawula's repost of the couple together to share their opinions on the couple and Musa's cringy caption

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai showed some public display of affection this past weekend. The couple was booked to perform at a rooftop party in Cubaña, Bloemfontein, on Saturday. Entertainment commentator Musa Khawula posted a video of the couple on social media, where AKA was assisting Nadia to get on her seat at the venue.

AKA & Nadia Nakai were loved up in Bloemfontein over the weekend. Image @akaworldwide / @MusaKhawula

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai was wearing a tight tie-dye green long-sleeve bodysuit with white boots and AKA was wearing a graphic purple hoodie with black pants. The rooftop party was the first time the couple was spotted in public following rumours about them breaking up due to an assault on AKA's side. The pair was in Ghana for a performance when the alleged assault occurred.

"Nadia Nakai last night with her boyfriend AKA, whose fiancée died under mysterious conditions in Cape Town a little over a year ago."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nadia Nakai also took to her Instagram to post a short video of herself walking into the event.

"Touch down @cubanabloem in @lrtsbikiniblog"

Social media users took to Musa's comment section of the post to share their thoughts about the couple being spotted together in public with @leonard_moyane saying:

"Goat and Queen"

Others couldn't help but comment on Musa's cringe caption with @Xavier_101 saying:

"When it comes to captions Musa you are killing it. 'Whose fiancée died under mysterious conditions'..."

@mdulocal said:

"The caption though..."

@mamaboitumelo said:

"Was the fiancée dying really necessary?"

@uSabelo_X said:

"What's this caption?"

@Zulu_Nontobeko said:

"This caption has been in the drafts for some time now."

@LedwabaThabangt said:

"Musa captions Khawula, the fire eater"

AKA gives Mzansi and Nadia Nakai the answer to why he left her out of Baddest remix, says she was "wacky"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA has finally gave Nadia Nakai and Mzansi the answer to why she wasn't featured on his 2015 Baddest remix. The remix had other female rappers from South Africa including Rouge, Moozlie and bar assassin Gigi Lamayne.

The couple went live on Instagram and a fan brought up the remix which Nadia also reiterated she wants the answer to as well. AKA responded by saying that he was hating at the time and that Nadia was a bit wacky when it came to her raps.

Mzansi flooded social media to share their opinion on this long-awaited answer with some saying the conversation was awkward. Others were surprised by how AKA threw shade at Nadia and she just took it with open arms.

Source: Briefly News