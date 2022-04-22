AKA and Nadia Nakai had a live Instagram session where a fan brought up the 2015 Baddest remix that featured a number of South African female rappers, excluding Nadia

AKA gave Mzansi peeps and Nadia the answer to the question that has been lingering on everyone's mind and said he was just hating at the time, and he thought she wasn't as good

Mzansi flooded the social media streets to share their opinions regarding the Fela In Versace's cheeky response

In 2015, South African rapper AKA released a remix of his hit song Baddest featuring SA female rappers, excluding Nadia Nakai. Now, the rapper has given Nadia and Mzansi the answer to why he left his now-girlfriend Nadia out of the chart-topping remix.

AKA has told Nadia Nakai why she didn't make the 'Baddest' remix. Image: @nadianakai / @akaworldwide

The remix featured Fifi Cooper, Rouge, Moozlie, and bar assasin Gigi Lamayne. AKA and Nadia were live on Instagram when a fan brought up the remix and asked why Nadia wasn't included. In a fashionable AKA cheeky manner, the rapper gave an honest answer.

"I didn't put her on the Baddest Remix because I was hating, and also as you know, I thought you were a little bit wacky."

Mzansi flooded the Twitter streets to share their opinions about AKA's response, with some saying that their relationship is kind of strange, considering that AKA was shady towards Nadia. @Tebogo Mitchell

"LOOOOOOOL, that baddest remix conversation is awkward."

@Maria Mpeete said:

"AKA is throwing shade on Nadia, yoh. I am not surprised though, just surprised that Nadia is taking it with open hands."

@otee_emm said:

"I will always be touched by the fact that Aka excluded her on The Baddest Remix in 2005. Put all SA female rappers on except her."

@kganyago_naledy said:

"AKA did the baddest remix and added all SAn female rappers and left Nadia and then Nadia goes on to date him? To me, that’s the biggest L ngl."

@nombusomofoken5

"Nadia went from crying about the fact that AKA didn't put her in The Baddest remix with the females rappers. Few years later she's the first lady of Megacy."

