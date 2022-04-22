Cassper Nyovest has reacted to a clip of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning his name and peeps called the local star out for making everything about himself

In the original video, Rozay gives a shout-out to some of Mzansi's famous artists like Nasty C, Uncle Waffles, Musa Keys and others

Mufasa shared an edited clip in which Ross only mentions his name, which led many peeps on his timeline to share the original clip

Cassper Nyovest took to social media recently to share a clip of US rapper Rick Ross mentioning his name. The Siyathandana hitmaker claimed Rozay shared that Cass is the "king" of the game.

Cassper Nyovest has reacted to Rick Ross giving him a shout out. Image: @casspernyovest, @richforever

In the video doing rounds on social media, the wealthy American artist gave a shout out to Mzansi artists and even Nigerian stars. Ross mentioned the likes of Nasty C, Musa Keys and Uncle Waffles, among others.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared an edited version of the video. He only posted the part where Rick Ross calls out his name. According to SAHipHopMag, he captioned it:

Tweeps took to Cassper's timeline and shaded him for making everything about himself. Some peeps laughed out loud at the way Ross pronounced Mufasa's name.

@NyKoMR said:

"I hear Cassper no verse."

@DithaCharles commented:

"Rick Ross read over 20 Nigerian names from his phone. And then went on to mention Musa Keys and Nasty C and even Uncle Waffles."

@MawarireSkina wrote:

"What bothers me is that Rick Ross mentioned other artists, but our brother Cass here just trimmed the part where he said, 'Cassper nyovest'."

@MagaselaMzobe added:

"Clearly, he was given a list to mention."

Cassper Nyovest claims he can relate to Will Smith, Mzansi drags him

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has been dragged for comparing his beef with AKA to Will Smith and Chris Rock's drama at the Oscars. The star was shaded for claiming he can relate to the King Richard actor's reaction to the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Will slapped Chris after the stand-up comedian called Jada a GI Jane for having a bald head. Will laughed at the joke at first but got hot under the collar when he realised his wife was not happy about at all.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter shared that he relates to Will's situation because "people be talking crazy". The rapper added that he doesn't condone what the superstar did.

