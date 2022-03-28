Cassper Nyovest has been dragged after he shared that he can relate to Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock for roasting his wife at the Oscars

Mufasa shared that he doesn't condone what the Hollywood superstar did to the popular US comedian but he understands why he smacked the funny man

Mzansi social media users shaded the star for always making everything about himself and comparing the US celebs' drama to his beef with AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest has been dragged for comparing his beef with AKA to Will Smith and Chris Rock's drama at the Oscars. The star was shaded for claiming he can relate to the King Richard actor's reaction to the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Cassper Nyovest has been dragged for claiming he can relate to Will Smith. Image: @casspernyovest, @willsmith

Source: Instagram

Will slapped Chris after the stand-up comedian called Jada a GI Jane for having a bald head. Will laughed at the joke at first but got hot under the collar when he realised his wife was not happy about at all.

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter shared that he relates to Will's situation because "people be talking crazy". The rapper added that he doesn't condone what the superstar did.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to Mufasa's timeline and dragged him for always making everything about himself.

@Zinhleputinn said:

"Me I love how committed you are to yourself shame… Always making it about yourself… Self love."

@PressPlay_Thami wrote:

"This energy was needed when AKA smacked you let’s be for real now."

@Sipho_TheJourno commented:

"1st of all, you're not married. Secondly, nobody is making jokes about your wife at an Awards ceremony. Thirdly, nobody is making your relationship matters a topic of conversation every chance they get. Of all the things you shouldn't make about you, this was up there on the list."

@Kev_Heightz said:

"Lol, Cassper awukahle mfwethu not everything has to do with you."

@sabelo_myez added:

"Doesn't Cassper get tired of always making everything about himself? Yoh!"

Will Smith and Chris Rock trend after Oscars slap

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith and Chris Rock are topping the trends list following their Oscars drama. Chris made a nasty joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and he didn't like it at all.

The Hollywood superstar got up and slapped the US comedian live on stage. He then told him:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

After the slap, a surprised Chris, said:

"That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to the incident. They shared mixed views to the drama.

Source: Briefly News