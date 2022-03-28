Will Smith and Chris Brown are trending for all the wrong reasons on social media after their drama, which was captured live on television during the Oscars

The Hollywood superstar went on stage and slapped the popular US comedian for making a nasty joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith

The whole world is talking about the incident on social media, with many people saying Will and Chris got to handle the situation like men and sort it out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Will Smith and Chris Rock are topping the trends list following their Oscars drama. Chris made a nasty joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and he didn't like it at all.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Image: @willsmith, @chrisrock

Source: Instagram

The Hollywood superstar got up and slapped the US comedian live on stage. He then told him:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

After the slap, a surprised Chris, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident. They shared mixed views to the drama:

@jennifer_zilla commented:

"There’s no way the Will and Chris fight was staged because we all know the Oscar team has no idea how to make a show this interesting on purpose."

@CavyMac_Ceo said:

"Thanks Will and Chris we needed a good laugh in 2022."

@Mgabadzeli_26 wrote:

"That Will and Chris moment had nothing to do with Chris making fun of Jada or Will defending Jada...that had everything to do with a man who's been embarrassed by his wife way too many times and he finally exploded and took his anger out on the wrong person...."

@imanipowell_ said:

"Regardless of opinions, it’s very ghetto of both Will and Chris…"

@Lord1991daniel1 commented:

"For me its the level of professionalism from Chris, he handled that with class."

@Ronny_Mkhonto wrote:

"If you think Will and Chris's catastrophe was staged, just wait for Kanye v Trevor Noah at the Grammys coming soon."

@iwarley_love said:

"That whole Will and Chris ordeal is so ghetto. Will should’ve approached Chris like a man AFTER the show not during."

Will Smith plays the role of Serena and Venus Williams' father

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the official trailer for King Richard was released. Will Smith portrays the character of King Richard in the movie about Serena and Venus Williams' pops.

The film based on a true story hit cinemas on 19 November. It tells the story of the tennis superstars' dad from the time his daughters were young and at school and how he inspired them to become who they are today.

Complex reports that Venus and Serena are among the executive producers behind the film about their old man and their childhood. @bookkeepPLUS said:

"This might be the movie that brings Smith back from a series of failures."

Source: Briefly News