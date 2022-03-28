Award-winning American actor Will Smith made headlines after slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscar Awards

Smith surprised the audience when he stood up and smacked Rock in the face for making jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith

Mzansi has had mixed reactions to the event, and they are advising Trevor Noah to refrain from his jokes about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

After Earth star Will Smith left those attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony with their jaws on the floor after he did the unexpected.

The actor slapped comedian Chris Rock live on stage for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Although the event will go down in history as one of the most dramatic moments at the Oscars, Mzansi is worried about one of their own, Trevor Noah.

The Daily Show host started trending soon after the incident as peeps advised him to refrain from mentioning Kim Kardashian's name. As some of you may know, Trevor had an online fallout with rapper Kanye West after adding his thoughts to his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The whole exchange led to Kanye being blocked from Instagram for a day, and he was also pulled out from performing at the Grammy Awards.

Taking to Twitter, social media users shared pearls of wisdom for Trevor.

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"These comedians must learn to respect other people's marriage or relationships, it's sensitive subjects. Trevor Noah is Next from Kanye West. Comedians should learn to respect people. It’s not everything they will voice out from their mouth in the name of comedy."

@RShlendra_ZA wrote:

"Hello Trevor Noah, I hope you learned something yesterday."

@ScelonG added:

"I am Will Smith and Will Smith is me. Kanye must Will Smith Trevor Noah for speaking about Kim Kardashian. Simple. Keep other people's wives outta your big mouths."

Trevor Noah reacts to the Grammys pulling out Kanye West’s performance: “I said counsel not cancel”

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah said Kanye West needs help, not punishment. The American based South African comedian weighed in on the news that the Stronger rapper had been banned from performing at the Grammy Awards.

The decision to pull out Ye's performance came after the 44-year-old rapper slammed Noah for his comments on his very public divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Trevor Noah shared his thoughts on the divorce during an episode of the Daily Show.

Kanye West came out guns blazing at the comedian, calling him many names. This led to the banning of the Love Lockdown rapper from the photo-sharing app for 24 hours, IOL reports.

