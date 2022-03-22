South African comedian Trevor Noah has reacted to the news that Kanye West will no longer be performing at the Grammy Awards

The Donda rapper was put on ice following the racial slurs against Noah after he had weighed in on the ongoing Kim-Kanye-Pete saga

Reacting to the news, The Daily Show host said he wanted Kanye to get counselling, not for him to be cancelled

Trevor Noah has said Kanye West needs help, not punishment. The American based South African comedian weighed in on the news that the Stronger rapper had been banned from performing at the Grammy Awards.

The decision to pull out Ye's performance came after the 44-year-old rapper slammed Noah for his comments on his very public divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Trevor shared his thoughts on the divorce during an episode of the Daily Show.

Kanye came out guns blazing at the comedian, calling him many names. This led to the banning of the Love Lockdown rapper from the photo-sharing app for 24 hours, IOL reports.

TimesLIVE also reports that Kanye was pulled out from performing at the Grammys despite having five nominations. According to the publication, Ye was nominated for Best Rap Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Album Of The Year.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Trevor Noah said: "I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye."

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah was the latest target in rapper Kanye West's social media rants, but it backfired big time. The Daily Show host came under fire from the rapper after sharing his concerns for Kim Kardashian's safety.

Speaking on a segment of his show, the South African-born star warned that the ongoing Kanye West-Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson mess could turn violent if it is not stopped soon enough. He even went as far as giving an example of his mother, who endured domestic violence and ended up being shot in the head by his stepfather.

In true Ye style, the rapper shared snaps of Trevor Noah and wrote:

"All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya [sic]."

