Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye West's social media post where he took aim at the comedian for empathising with Kim Kardashian

Trevor had shared his thoughts on the ongoing Kim and Kanye saga, saying that if left unchecked, it could get violent

Kanye West responded by posting a racial slur targeted at The Daily Show host, and it led to the temporary suspension of his Instagram account

Trevor Noah was the latest target in rapper Kanye West's social media rants, but it backfired bigtime. The Daily Show host came under fire from the rapper after sharing his concerns for Kim Kardashian's safety.

Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye West's Instagram post aimed at him. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on a segment of his show, the South African-born star warned that the ongoing Kanye West-Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson mess could turn violent if it is not stopped soon enough. He even went as far as giving an example of his mother, who endured domestic violence and ended up being shot in the head by his stepfather.

In true Ye style, the rapper shared snaps of Trevor Noah and wrote:

"All in together now… Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya [sic],” IOL reports.

According to The South African, Noah then hopped into the comments section of Kanye's now-deleted post with a lengthy response. He explained how Ye has been an inspiration to him but he also cautioned him against fighting his family. He said:

"You have every right to fight for your family but you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family."

He also added that he would rather be "the idiot who spoke up" than the cool guy who does not say anything and regrets it later.

According to The Independent, the father of four's racial slurs aimed at Trevor and Pete Davidson led to the temporary suspension of his Instagram account.

Trevor Noah feels Mzansi’s support as fans caution Kanye West to steer clear of The Daily Show host

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah's honest opinion about Kanye West's recent behaviour has landed him in the rapper's bad books. The musician dedicated his latest social media outburst to none other than Mzansi's favourite comedian.

South Africans have made it clear that West should think twice before coming for one of our own.

Mzansi will not sit back and watch Kanye West hurl insults at Trevor Noah. The rapper shared a post dedicated to Trevor after the TV host commented on his treatment of Kim Kardashian as she attempts to end their marriage legally.

