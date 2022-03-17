Kanye West's latest social media lash-out was about Trevor Noah and the comments the SA-born talent made about his problematic behaviour

Trevor discussed West's concerning actions on social media and the drama between him and Kim Kardashian as she attempts to separate from the rapper

Noah shared that Kim and Kanye's messy divorce reminded him a lot of his own childhood and how he watched his mother survive an abusive relationship

Trevor Noah's honest opinion about Kanye West's recent behaviour has landed him in the rapper's bad books. The musician dedicated his latest social media outburst to none other than Mzansi's favourite comedian.

South Africans have made it clear that West should think twice before coming for one of our own.

Mzansi stands behind Trevor Noah after Kanye West made him the centre of one of his social media outbursts. Image: Getty Images

Mzansi will not sit back and watch Kanye West hurl insults at Trevor Noah. The rapper shared a post dedicated to Trevor after the TV host commented on his treatment of Kim Kardashian as she attempts to end their marriage legally.

The post caught the attention of Trevor's loyal fans in South Africa, and the people took to Twitter to let Kanye know that he has messed with the wrong one.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Being dragged by a billionaire is an achievement. Trevor Noah won’t even be offended by Kanye West, the fact that Kanye took his time and googled him it’s a flex. The problem yimi who is Dragging Cassper who is driving McLaren but ngishizila nge RunX ehamba ngo reserve tank."

@AyandaTankiso wrote:

"We are South African. Trevor Noah is right about this issue. We live in a country where we see the results of such behaviour daily. We literally had a nurse who died in her place of employment, because her ex-partner couldn't take no for an answer. Facts."

TMZ reports that Kanye West has since been suspended from Instagram for hate speech after the racially charged post he made about Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah warns that Kim & Kanye West saga could turn violent, recalls watching his mom be a victim of abuse

Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's public divorce has been a subject of debate on social media. Thanks to Kanye's rants on social media, the former celebrity couple, who filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage, have been in the news a lot lately.

Kanye West has made it clear several times that he still wants his family back, and he feels there is still hope for him and Kim. However, while many find it romantic, American-based comedian Trevor Noah has issued a warning message.

Speaking during an episode of his TV show, Noah urged fans to pay attention to the drama as it keeps unfolding, reports The Daily Beast. He also added that many might think the whole saga is scripted to promote Kim's family's upcoming show, The Kardashians, there may also be an element of a woman desperately crying for help.

