A brave man got his wife good with the risky exploding ketchup prank that has gone viral

Facebook user Snacks Philly shared a video showing his wife getting a face full of tomato sauce

The people needed to know if the man made it out alive, as his wife was hella angry

There is nothing better than a married couple who plays pranks on one another. One man was hella brave to play the viral exploding ketchup prank on his wife, and people appreciated his bravery.

Facebook user Snacks Philly shared a video showing his wife getting a face full of tomato sauce. Image: Facebook / Snacks Philly

Source: Facebook

So, if you've missed it, the viral exploding ketchup prank is when you add bicarb to a tomato sauce bottle, and it creates pressure so that when the next sorry soul opens it, it explodes in their face.

Video shows brave man playing exploding ketchup prank on his wife

Facebook user Snacks Philly shared footage of him playing the exploding ketchup prank on his wife. The poor woman was not expecting a thing until she had a face full of T-sauce!

Take a look:

Facebook users laugh hard at the hilarious prank video

People were grateful that the man had the guts to do this, as it made for a hilarious video. Some wondered if the man made it out alive, lol.

Read some of the funny comments:

Trista Pannill said:

“Snacks Philly Are you in the dog house yet ”

Mike's Dank said:

“Oh payback is coming.”

Christopher Daniels said:

“His reaction made me laugh SOO HARD.”

Dylan Jasper said:

“Anyone knows if this guy is still alive? ”

Juan 'Scoog' Velez said:

“Yooo! She gonna hurt you one day… ”

Hilarious madala leaves Mzansi in stitches after pranking wedding party

In related news, Briefly News reported that old people are an endless source of heartwarming laughter. An old man recently left South African Twitter streets laughing out after he was caught in a clip playing a trick on a crowd of happy-go-lucky wedding-goers.

In the clip, the wedding party can be seen dancing and singing as they celebrated the happy couple who just tied the knot. Not long thereafter, the old man approaches them and starts shouting that police, who were supposedly checking Covid-19 regulations, were on the way.

"NOT AT MY WEDDING DAY. Wait for it... 16," Ace Mashudu captioned the clip that he posted online.

