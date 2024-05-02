A local chef shared with TikTokkers a quick and easy way to make butter in the comfort of their homes

The chef revealed to social media users that there are only two ingredients needed to make the homemade butter

The online community took to the local chef's comment section to express their fascination with the inexpensive recipe

A local chef shared how people can make butter from scratch. Images: @letseatwithsiphokazi1

Source: TikTok

A local chef's post about an easy and inexpensive method of making butter from scratch drew hundreds of intrigued internet users to her comment section.

Using the handle @letseatwithsiphokazi1, the chef posted a video on TikTok showing how to make homemade butter using only two ingredients - a cup of fresh cream and salt to taste.

The chef added the fresh cream and salt to a clean glass jar and shook the contents for a thick consistency.

Continuing to shake the closed-lid jar, the chef said:

"There is a lot of shaking here. If you are lazy to do that then you can whip it."

Noting in the comment section that it took her eight to 10 minutes to reach the desired consistency, @letseatwithsiphokazi1 separates the whey from the end product and puts it into a clean bowl of iced water to clean off the cream.

The chef says:

"It tastes much better than store-bought butter. It's a lot of work if you are going to use the shaking method, but if you are not lazy, you can do it."

Watch @letseatwithsiphokazi1 make butter in the video below:

TikTokkers are fascinated with the affordable butter-making method

Seeing the quick and easy recipe, hundreds of people headed to the chef's comment section to express their interest.

Looking for another way to make the butter, @mabili49 asked:

"Instead of shaking, can I use a hand blender, Sisi?"

@letseatwithsiphokazi1 replied:

"Electric whisk, I’ve never used a blender."

@nuki_m said to the chef:

"This actually looks less tedious than cleaning all appliances."

Thinking back to their school days, @zwanani.sa said:

"We did this as a group project in primary school and the butter was so good."

