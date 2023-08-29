A Mzansi woman has transformed tap water into a flourishing ice business just to make ends meet

Using tap water, she produces affordable and eco-friendly ice cubes from her own home, resonating with South Africans looking for convenience and sustainability

Her creative idea gained widespread attention in South Africa when a TikTok video showcasing her innovative idea trended on social media

Mzansi woman shares a video of her ice-making business that she does from home. Images: @princesskiddo08/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a Mzansi woman using tap water to make ice cubes to sell is trending on social media.

Video of woman's ice business trends

The video posted by @princesskiddo08 shows how she turned a simple idea of making ice and selling it into a thriving business. It has clocked over 430 000 views and 20 000 likes in just a day.

Ice-making ideas discussed

Mzansi's reactions have been heartwarming and positive. Customers appreciate the convenience, affordability and the woman's entrepreneurial spirit. Many praised her eco-friendly approach and gave her more ideas on how to make more ice with a machine.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share advice

This South African woman's story exemplifies how determination, creativity and resourcefulness can turn something simple into treasure.

People from across the country flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Lebs Masilela shared:

"Start with what you have... Soon, you will buy the ice-making machine, darling."

@Khanda_Limtshela _Ekwakhe commented:

"To make a clear crystal ice cube, boil your water."

@Preshen Chandh said:

"I wish the government could understand how loadshedding affects aspiring businesses like these. Keep persistent. All the best."

@nisha was emotional:

"This brought tears to my eyes."

@Paul shared:

"I hope God makes it easy for you until you get an ice machine. This is my mom's hustle."

@layfisa said:

"God bless your hustle."

