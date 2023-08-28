One woman surprised her children and husband who are obsessed with their cellphones with an unusual dinner

She is seen in a TikTok video dishing out cellphones and charging cables to her hungry family members seated at the dining table

The hilarious video has left viewers in stitches and gathered more than 6 million views on the social networking site

Cellphone addiction has become an uninvited guest at countless family dinners, and this woman's playful protest has given us all a reason to laugh.

Fed-up mom serves unusual dinner

The fed-up woman decided to serve her cellphone-obsessed family members a tech-infused feast for dinner. Her kids and husband were treated to a spread of cellphones, charging cables, and a side of frustration.

The woman placed the gadgets dished from a large pot on their plates as they eagerly waited to be served a hot meal. As her kids and husband stared in disbelief, it became clear that the woman was making a statement.

TikTok video of tech dinner goes viral

Millions of amused viewers applauded the woman's unusual approach to regaining her family's attention.

The video's comment section turned into a comedy show, with people sharing their own stories of tech and social media-absorbed family members.

Watch the TikTok video posted by @linkynobunga below:

Tech-infused dinner amuses netizens

@Juliekinytez stated:

"Since they are always on their phones and won't help with the chores let them now eat the delicious phone stew."

@spelza posted:

"Samsung steak and earphones spaghetti. "

@Masautsobanda commented:

"I am praying my wife must not see this, otherwise, I am already the victim. "

@LouisDanie wrote:

"Well done mama she made her self clear no phones."

@kennisharhiley asked:

"Think am going to try this at home."

@mbo323 added:

"Enjoy guys."

@user5190429081109 said:

"A very good idea thanks hey."

@Lucy.G.W

"Good medicine served."

