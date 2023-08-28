Mpumalanga Woman Teaches Cellphone Obsessed Family a Lesson at Dinner Time, Funny Video Gets 6 Million Views
- One woman surprised her children and husband who are obsessed with their cellphones with an unusual dinner
- She is seen in a TikTok video dishing out cellphones and charging cables to her hungry family members seated at the dining table
- The hilarious video has left viewers in stitches and gathered more than 6 million views on the social networking site
Cellphone addiction has become an uninvited guest at countless family dinners, and this woman's playful protest has given us all a reason to laugh.
Fed-up mom serves unusual dinner
The fed-up woman decided to serve her cellphone-obsessed family members a tech-infused feast for dinner. Her kids and husband were treated to a spread of cellphones, charging cables, and a side of frustration.
The woman placed the gadgets dished from a large pot on their plates as they eagerly waited to be served a hot meal. As her kids and husband stared in disbelief, it became clear that the woman was making a statement.
TikTok video of tech dinner goes viral
Millions of amused viewers applauded the woman's unusual approach to regaining her family's attention.
The video's comment section turned into a comedy show, with people sharing their own stories of tech and social media-absorbed family members.
Watch the TikTok video posted by @linkynobunga below:
Tech-infused dinner amuses netizens
@Juliekinytez stated:
"Since they are always on their phones and won't help with the chores let them now eat the delicious phone stew."
@spelza posted:
"Samsung steak and earphones spaghetti. "
@Masautsobanda commented:
"I am praying my wife must not see this, otherwise, I am already the victim. "
@LouisDanie wrote:
"Well done mama she made her self clear no phones."
@kennisharhiley asked:
"Think am going to try this at home."
@mbo323 added:
"Enjoy guys."
@user5190429081109 said:
"A very good idea thanks hey."
@Lucy.G.W
"Good medicine served."
