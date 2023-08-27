One woman took to social media to celebrate getting a new car before she has even reached 21 years of age

She shared a video showing her Range Rover being unveiled at the car dealership and her priceless reaction

The inspiring footage is spreading fast on the video-sharing platform and currently sitting on 2.5 million views

A young woman collected and unveiled her new Range Rover. Image: @sese_2.0

A young woman's recent purchase of a luxury car has sent shockwaves on TikTok.

Video of woman's expensive car goes viral

The video, posted on her TikTok page @sese_2.0_, displayed the extravagant Range Rover. It garnered a jaw-dropping 2.5 million views and thousands of comments. The woman revealed in the clip how proud she is because she achieved the milestone before the age of 21.

Woman's car purchase shocks netizens

The TikTok community was quick to react, with a mix of awe and disbelief.

Many from older generations expressed genuine shock at the woman's achievement, comparing it with their own life experiences.

Some comments even highlighted their perceived failures and minimal accomplishments at a similar and older age.

Other people mentioned how social media can inspire and also put unnecessary pressure on people.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss the young woman's achievemen

@KoketsoMotsamai mentioned:

"Your hairstyle and jeans tell us a different thing."

@Aphumelel3 commented:

"Congratulations I'm 20 owning 2 babies.‍‍"

@Chichi_Mak107 said:

"Social media is seriously going to put people under unnecessary pressure. "

@Jay_D wrote:

"I'm 50 and don't even have a dog. "

@FumanieyFumoneyMah posted:

"I'm 24 I don't even know what is a payslip."

@user9845708343243 shared:

"I got a permanent job at the age of 41, I'm now 44 and I achieved more than those who worked before me. I'm driving the car of my dreams."

@lulu added:

"I'm 30 and only have R2 on my name."

@bosmara commented:

"I'm 42 my health in general is great, I'm grateful."

