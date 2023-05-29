South African rapper and media personality Boity Thulo is looking to purchase a new car after her Range Rover Lumma

Boity received a range of suggestions, highlighting the popularity and desirability of luxury car brands among her followers

Suggestions from fans on Twitter included the Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante, Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS600, BMW M-badge cars, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Boity Thuli is looking for a new ride. Mzansi was quick to make its suggestions. Images: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo has been driving a Land Rover for longer than we can remember but the South African rapper and media personality hinted she is in the market for a new whip.

Boity is looking to add to her luxurious car collection

According to TimesLIVE, Boity is the owner of a Range Rover Lumma CLR R8 Sport V8, among other cars in her expansive collection.

The star went on Twitter asking Mzansi for suggestions about what ride would be a great buy after the Range Rover Lumma.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Boity tweeted:

"What would be a dope car to drive after the Lumma?"

South Africans suggested that Boity buy the Lamborghini Urus or the Maserati Levante

Mzansi offered the influential rapper an array of different suggestions. Some suggested she buy the Lamborghini Urus, while others offered the Maserati Levante.

@ChiefChitanda said:

"Depends on the pocket but Urus or Maserati Levante would do magic."

Amapiano musician @Ladydu_sa commented:

"A Lamborghini Urus maybe?"

@DR_CEO_ tweeted:

"Lamborghini Urus"

@DjManimo tweeted:

"Maserati ‍♂️"

@Gomza49263288M suggested:

"Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS600 or the 4matic are very futuristic with tech hope you won't sell the Lumma still good"

@artheistman said:

"Any M-badge BMW or performance car of your choice. As long as you're driving and appealing to the performance/stance crowd."

@mnigo_ tweeted:

"You’d look so good in a Cullinan! It would suit you yoh ‍"

Nadia Nakai: A look at the rapper’s R5.3M car collection, including a R3 Million Range Rover

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Nadia Nakai's multimillion-rand car collection, which includes a R3 million Range Rover.

Nadia Nakai loves everything extravagant, including the cars she drives.

According to Buzz South Africa, Nadia's net worth is around R19 million in 2023. The star has made a name for herself in Mzansi's hip-hop industry and recently ventured into television as the cast member of Netflix's Young, Famous & African.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News