Dangerous hitmaker Nadia Nakai is said to have a luxurious car collection worth a whopping R5.3 million

The Young, Famous & African star flaunted her automobiles online, including a Range Rover, a Mercedes-Benz V250, and a Mercedes-Benz C220

Briefly News examined the performance and pricing ranges of the luxury vehicles to get a feel of the type of whips Nadia enjoys driving

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nadia Nakai has shown off her car collection on social media, including a Range Rover, Mercedez Benz V250, and Mercedez-Benz C220. Image

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai loves everything extravagant, including the cars she drives.

According to Buzz South Africa, Nadia's net worth is around R19 million in 2023. The star has made a name for herself in Mzansi's hip-hop industry and recently ventured into television as the cast member of Netflix's Young, Famous & African.

Throughout her career, Nadia Nakai also secured the bag through brand endorsements, including Reebok. With that kind of money, you can only imagine the luxurious automobiles she drives.

Hence, Briefly News has taken a look inside her garage and discovered that she has a lavish car collection, ranging from a Mercedes Benz V250 to a Range Rover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

1. Nadia Nakai owns a Mercedes Benz V250 minivan

Car Things reports that Nadia Nakai has a Mercedes V250 minivan that costs R1.3 million.

According to cars.co.za, the automobile is one of the German automobile brand's premium offers. Many people think of it as simply another huge van; however, because of its lavish car features, it also functions as a luxury vehicle.

The Mercedes-Benz V250 has 19-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof. Because of its low height of 1 880mm, the V-Class has more inside room than a conventional Quantum.

There is more than enough room for seven travellers. The major advantage of the ample space is that it can also transport many bags of luggage while full of passengers. That's a plus for Nadia Nakia, an artist who moves from gig to gig.

The whip is propelled forward by a 2.1L 4-cylinder turbodiesel engine that produces 140kW and 440Nm of torque between 1400 and 2400 rpm. The engine is connected to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The Mercedes-Benz V250 is not great at sprinting but can overtake when necessary.

Below is a picture of Nadia Nakai next to her Mercedes-Benz V250:

2. Nadia Nakai shows off Range Rover

In 2021, Nadia Nakai paraded her newly purchased Range Rover on her Instagram stories. According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the opulence lover captioned her photo showing off the automobile, "New bae".

Nadia Nakai flaunted her Range Rover on Instagram. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia also shared an Instagram story in which her new Range Rover was parked next to her Mercedes-Benz minivan. Buzz South Africa reported that she paid R3 million for the Range Rover.

Nadia Nakai showed off her Range Rover and Mercedez Benz V250 on Instagram. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

3. Nadia Nakai drives a Mercedes-Benz C220

Nadia Nakai also owns a Mercedes-Benz C220, which costs R1 million. This appears to be the automobile she drives daily when she's not travelling long distances for work, as she frequently flaunts it on social media.

Car Things reports that it takes safety seriously and offers a less stressful ride. This is accomplished through the Mercedez-Benz Intelligent Drive technology, which lets the driver relax behind the wheel. Cars.co.za adds that there is no noticeable wind or road noise while driving.

Check out the pic of Nadia Nakai next to her Mercedes-Benz C220 below:

Mihlali Ndamase levels up with stunning brand new Mercedes Benz, SA celebs congratulate her: “What a beast”

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase blessed herself with a brand-new ride. The social media influencer took to her timeline to show off the lux whip.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the blogger posted a stunning video of herself collecting her multi-million rand Mercedes Benz from a car dealership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News