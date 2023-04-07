Shawn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is said to have a car collection worth more than a whopping R55 million

The KwaMaMkhize star flaunted her rides online, which include a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class, and many more

Briefly News looked at the performance, speed, and price ranges of the lux cars to get a sense of MaMkhize's wealthy lifestyle

Shauwn MaMkhize has shown off her car collection, from a Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 truck to Rolls Royce Black Badge. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is well-known for her glamorous lifestyle. The business mogul owns one of the country's largest and most expensive celebrity mansions, and it's only fitting that the crib's garage is full of luxury cars.

Briefly News has compiled a list of MaMkhize's lux car collection worth more than R55 million.

1. MaMkhize owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Shauwn Mkhize has a black Rolls-Royce, estimated to have cost her R10 million.

The ride has an eight-speed automatic transmission and a twin-turbo V-12 6.7-litre engine that produces 563 horsepower, reports ZAlebs.

MaMkhize has shown off the beast a few times on her Instagram page, and we can safely say it is worth every cent she spent on it.

2. MaMkhize has a Mercedes Benz Maybach S-Class in her garage

The black Mercedes Maybach S-Class cost MaMkhize R4 million.

The opulent black German machine is a rare ultra-luxury vehicle that combines speed and ease to provide drivers with the most incredible experience. It has a 4.0L M176 Twin-Turbocharged V8 + 48V Mild Hybrid engine that produces 496 bhp at 5500 rpm.

ZAlebs added that the whip is Shauwn's favourite car to drive, and judging by the photos, we can see why she enjoys riding it.

3. MaMkhize's Aston Martin DBX is to die for

Adding to the multimillion-rand collection is a rare Aston Martin DBX. In South Africa, the starting price for this British car is R5 million.

It's powered by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo V-8 with 542 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

Check out the photos of the Aston Martin DBX below:

4. MaMkhize also drives an 850 XDrive BMW

A BMW 850i XDrive is another breathtaking vehicle owned by MaMkhize. This German machine is powered by a 4.4-litre BMW M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine with 32 valves and 523 horsepower.

The car has luxurious furnishings, including extremely comfortable leather seats and high-performance speakers.

In South Africa, the starting price for this German machine is over R2 million, and the snaps shared by MaMkhize prove that it deserves it.

4. MaMkhize stuns Mzansi with a Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 truck

MaMkhize shocked many Mzansi people when she showed off her rare Mercedes Benz G63 6x6 truck. According to Auto Evolution, the international car brand produced only 100 G63 trucks.

The three snaps she shared posing beside the expensive car had many people questioning the KwaMaMKhize star's net worth. Briefly News reported that the Benz G63 6x6 truck is worth R20 million.

