A cute video of Minnie Dlamini's son Netha Jones doing his chore made SA smile from ear to ear

The 2-year-old boy was washing his Range Rover, and netizens couldn't get enough of the wholesome clip

People on social media praised Minnie for instilling the values of hard work in her son at a young age

Minnie Dlamini put her son Netha Jones to work. Image: @minniedlamini/Instagram and @minniedlamini/TikTok

Minnie Dlamini posted an adorable video of her son Netha Jones on her TikTok page. Fans saw a glimpse of the little boy who rarely appears on her mother's social media pages.

Clip of Minnie's son goes viral on TikTok

Netha was shining his miniature Range Rover, perfectly suited for his size, and looked very focused on his job. The video was viewed more than 118 000 times, and people said the tiny guy had a ride better than them

The Range Rover Evoque Coupè Kids ride-on car retails for about R 5,4999, and Netha kept his luxurious toy sparking.

Watch the video of Netha Jones below:

Reactions to Minnie Dlamini's parenting skills

TikTokkers gave Minnie a resounding applause for putting her son to work in the comments section.

@NwabisaLisa posted:

"Yes mama people must wash their own cars. He is so cute and grown."

@user6780517868177 wrote:

"A gentleman is washing his truck."

@user826608798273 mentioned:

"Hola skhokho, do your own car wash bro.""

@nonhlanhlamtshal95 said:

"Oh wow! Wash it boy."

@thandour25 stated:

"Ikhanda likaDaddy wakhe."

@user1924197959946 added:

"Congrats girl, sekanomtwana. Siyakubongela. Well Done ndlovukazi."

@salomethabanetemb commented:

"Good boy Netha."

@butterflywings798 said:

"Riding better than me. "

@mwai brown wrote:

"He is growing so fast."

