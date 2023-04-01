Minnie Dlamini opened up about her previous relationship with Itumeleng Khune on DJ Fresh's podcast

The media personality said years ago, Itumeleng did not pay lobola for her as widely reported in the media

Minnie's revelation stunned social media users as many believed the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper coughed out R1 000 000 for the stunner

Minnie Dlamini said she was never traditionally married to Itumeleng Khune. Image: @minniedlamini and @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini appeared on the WAW: What A Week podcast to promote her new film The Honeymoon. The TV presenter had a candid chat with about her career and personal life.

Minnie opens up about her ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune

When Fresh asked her about the biggest misconception people have about her, the media personality answered that it is the public's perception that she was traditionally married to Itumeleng Khune.

Minnie emphasized that she hates that people believe that and told Fresh the relationship wasn't that hectic.

Minnie and the Kaizer Chiefs soccer player dated from 2011 to 2014, during the height of their careers. At one point, it was reported that they were engaged, and Itumeleng paid R1 000 000 lobola for the It girl, reported Zalebs.

See Minnie's interview with DJ Fresh below:

Mzansi discuss Minnie's revelations about her love life

Bhekanani Mashazi posted:

"When you're down. You remember and miss all the good things you once had!"

Gomotsang Mercia said:

"Mxm, what happened to you is what we call karma. You played Khune now you are divorced he is married. Always remember what goes around comes around."

Sisanda Mezo commented:

"But he moved on a long time ago, why is she still mentioning him in 2023."

Lwazi Thobi wrote:

"All we know is that you wanted one million from Khune."

Sandra Ndidiamaka added:

"Good to know, you cleared the air. It is too late."

