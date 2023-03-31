Fashionista and businesswoman Kefilwe Mabote recently debuted her new blonde hairstyle in seven photos

The snaps lit up the timeline as many people rushed to the comment to praise how stunning the star looked in her new look

Some people even compared Kefilwe to a doll, while others said that her fashion choices are futuristic

Kefilwe Mabote's blonde hair has Mzansi showering her with love. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Kefilwe Mabote has gone blonde and ate the look!

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared seven photos of her blonde hairstyle in various poses and angles.

Mzasi lauds Kefilwe Mabote's beauty after showing off her blonde hairstyle

Peeps were head over heels for Kefi's gorgeous look. They lavished the stunner with genuine comments saying:

@ba.lingene said:

"It's giving Doja Cat."

@ruee986 shared:

"Are you even alive"

@stephythemakeupartist posted:

"Your fashion sense is in 2042 "

@the_goldenrose replied:

"What a doll "

@prudence_nkosi96 commented:

"Beautiful ❤️"

@zed_theblindspot also said:

"Obsessed with you "

@jojokabz added:

"This hair colour on you is everything "

Kefillwe Mabote's dating life in a nutshell

Before creating a stir with her stunning new hairstyle, Kefi was in the news for her contentious love life. According to ZAlebs, Mabote announced in January that she was getting married after two divorces.

She was previously linked to businessman Edwin Sodi, who was accused of being the reason Minnie Dlamini divorced her husband, Quinton Jones. Sodi allegedly supported Minnie's extravagant tastes, even taking her on private jet rides.

As if her dating life wasn't already in the spotlight, the Feyth Properties owner dragged an unknown ex who claimed he made her. Kefi denied the allegations, claiming that she is the one who financially supports the men with whom she has relationships.

"What a joke! None of you made me! And I will continue to say this until your hearing is impaired because it needs to be said. Everything I own is mine including the assets which are all under my name."

