Katlego Danke has been hogging headlines a lot for many things other than her acting career

The star charted trends following reports that she was expecting a baby with South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe

Fans were recently taken aback by her blinding beauty when she sported a stunning new hairstyle

Katlego Danke is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in Mzansi. The star has been gracing screens for decades but she hasn't aged a day.

Katlego Danke wowed her followers with her stunning new look.

Source: Instagram

Danke who rose to prominence when she played the role of Dineo Mashaba in the popular SABC1 soapie Generations recently charted trends for all the wrong reasons.

Katlego Danke wows fans with her stunning new hairstyle

Katlego Danke left jaws on the floor when pictures of her stunning new hairstyle hit the social media streets. The star who has been criticised in the past for not taking her hair and make-up seriously and definitely listened to the complaints and stepped up her game.

Many couldn't help but marvel at the Gomora actress' beauty. Social media users said the Gomora actress is ageing backwards and should share her secret.

Katlego Danke's fans wowed by her beauty

Reacting to the photos circulating on social media, Katlego Danke's followers said they loved the look. They also encouraged her to ditch all the other hairstylists because they were not doing a great job.

@nonthutuzelosase said:

"First time I'm seeing Katlego with a good installation. She should become your full-time client she looks gorgeous ."

@madlomo_gee added:

"She must ditch whoever has been supplying and installing her hair! She looks gorgeous."

@thabiso_ivy added:

"You look beautiful and you look like Katlego Danke here."

@food_for_benefits added:

"Beyonce is that you? Katlego is the most beautiful woman in Africa."

@zindoni wrote:

"Dinny Dinny abagugi inkosi mpela. She's ageing backwards."

Enhle Mbali drops pic of her shaved head to mark new chapter in her life, SA compliments: “You look beautiful”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali marked a new beginning in her life after recently making headlines for the wrong reasons. The television personality shaved her head and noted that she felt liberated.

She took to Instagram and shared a photo of her shaved head with a caption that beautifully expressed her desire to be unapologetically herself.

Mbali admitted that her life hasn't been perfect, but she is learning.

"I am a product of strong women and I myself am one. My imperfections have permanently created perfect lessons."

