Controversial media personality Enhle Mbali posted a photo of herself, revealing that she shaved her head

The viral photo comes after Enhle was involved in a cheating scandal with her rumoured lover, Justice Huni

South Africans who saw the photo expressed their admiration for the star for embarking on a new chapter in her life

Enhle Mbali marked a new beginning in her life after recently making headlines for the wrong reasons. The television personality shaved her head and noted that she felt liberated.

Enhle Mbali shaving her head has inspired many South Africans. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

She took to Instagram and shared a photo of her shaved head with a caption that beautifully expressed her desire to be unapologetically herself.

Mbali admitted that her life hasn't been perfect, but she is learning.

"I am a product of strong women and I myself am one. My imperfections have have permanently created perfect lessons."

Mzansi is proud of Enhle Mbali for starting new chapter in her life

Mzansi people who witnessed Enhle become a punching bag for social media trolls after her personal life problems were made public applauded her strength. They also reassured the former Isibaya actress that she had made the right decision by shaving her head.

@yanga_xhosaman said:

"Thank you for loving yourself. Thank you for not giving up and being strong for yourself and your children. You inspire a lot of people and young women. Lastly, thank you for staying beautiful."

@dikeledi_tshinukha shared:

"When everything was finished, he said let there be light ❤️ May you be the light ✨️"

@pearlsb902 posted:

"Why am I smiling and laughing at the same time? A week ago I asked my hubby to shave my head. I feel so liberated. You look gorgeous Enhle. I am enjoying my hair journey, I hope you are too ❤️"

@nananamhla replied:

"A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life for the better ❤️"

@napouza commented:

"I am inspired by your strength."

@madame.langa wrote:

"You are so beautiful sis ❤️"

@alottenour added:

"We admire strong women. Love and Light✨"

Enhle Mbali shaves her head after taking Justice Huni's wife to court

According to ZAlebs, Enhle shaved her head after she sued her rumoured lover, Justice Huni's wife, for smearing her name online.

Briefly News reported that a voice recording of a woman who sounded like Enhle pleading with the lady for an Isthembu (polygamy) arrangement went viral. Mbali's voice could also be heard in the audio making excuses for sleeping with the married man by claiming they use protection.

Court documents obtained by Sunday World revealed that Enhle didn't deny that it was her voice in the audio recording. Despite admitting it was her, Black Coffee's ex-wife wanted the court to take her side because Justice's wife had allegedly harassed her.

Enhle Mbali claps back at trolls bringing up her isthembu drama in unrelated post: "Live your miserable life"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali was tired of her name being dragged through the mud just because she was trying to live her life. She put the trolls, who felt entitled to have an opinion about her isthembu drama, in their place.

ZAlebs reported that Enhle shocked Mzansi when her polygamy plans with married man Justice Huni were exposed. This was after her marriage to Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee went downhill.

After she hogged headlines for the wrong reasons, Enhle dropped three snaps posing next to an air balloon. In the comments, peeps thought Mbali was with her married lover Justice Huni. However, Mbali denied the rumours by lashing out at people making them up.

